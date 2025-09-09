The Senate is expected to advance Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday, and he is expected to appear on the interest rate meeting list this month.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Jinshi, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee will vote on Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on September 10th, potentially securing confirmation by the full Senate before the Fed's September interest rate decision. The Fed will hold its interest rate meeting on September 16th and 17th, and is expected to deliver its first rate cut since December. Last week, Milan secured Republican support by offering a series of assurances, both privately and publicly, that he supports the Fed's independence in monetary policy, rather than following President Trump's orders. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the committee is expected to approve the nomination, sending the matter to the full Senate for a vote. Senate Republican leaders will then have several days to push through the necessary procedural votes to clear hurdles and complete the confirmation process. Only four Republican senators need to defect during the full Senate vote to veto the nomination. Six months ago, all Republican senators voted for Milan to chair the White House Council of Economic Advisers.