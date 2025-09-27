People who are actively involved in the crypto sector always wonder whether the “September Curse” is real. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is going through a rough patch, experiencing $160 to $300 billion in a single week and falling to around $3.8 trillion by late September. Some analysts in the sector describe the ... Read more The post The September Curse Reappears: BTC Falls Below $110K appeared first on BiteMyCoin.People who are actively involved in the crypto sector always wonder whether the “September Curse” is real. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is going through a rough patch, experiencing $160 to $300 billion in a single week and falling to around $3.8 trillion by late September. Some analysts in the sector describe the ... Read more The post The September Curse Reappears: BTC Falls Below $110K appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

The September Curse Reappears: BTC Falls Below $110K

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/27 20:28
People who are actively involved in the crypto sector always wonder whether the “September Curse” is real. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is going through a rough patch, experiencing $160 to $300 billion in a single week and falling to around $3.8 trillion by late September.

Some analysts in the sector describe the ongoing trend as “Red September,” and the downtrend was primarily fueled by the combination of macroeconomic pressures, large-scale institutional profit-taking, and the news regarding the possible U.S. government shutdown. Recently, BTC falls below $110K, reinforcing concerns about the September Curse among investors.

There was a significant crypto market downturn in September 2024 as well, and several factors, including the Silk Road case, Miner capitulation and regulatory concerns, and some market manipulation theories, contributed to the trend then. Despite the significant losses at the beginning of the month, September 2024 ended with a positive market sentiment, primarily triggered by the Federal Reserve rate cuts and continued institutional interest. This September is also moving in that direction. The month started decently and suffered a significant downtrend during the middle, and at the end, the market is slowly regaining its momentum, with tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum showing 0.4% and 2.55% higher values than yesterday, respectively. 

Is “September Curse” in Crypto a Real Phenomenon 

The term “September Curse” in crypto is a widely recognized, historical, recurring, but unproven phenomenon. Crypto analysts across the world have observed that the September curse is not a proven phenomenon, but it is not an ideal month for the entire crypto market, especially for Bitcoin. They believe that this recurring phenomenon is due to the combination of multiple factors, like institutional profit-taking, technical selling pressure, and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Market psychology has a strong impact on this recurring trend, and the belief in the September curse among the crypto community members can become a self-fulfilling prophecy as people expect a dip in the market, thereby triggering the momentum of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, etc. Check, 3 reasons why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are struggling.

Macroeconomic environment, summer liquidity, and institutional rebalancing are some other factors triggering this recurring September curse. For most institutional investors and mutual funds, Institutional rebalancing occurs at the end of the third quarter, and this process involves selling riskier assets, further fuelling the market dip and selling pressure.

BTC Falls Below $110K in September Curse 2025

BTC, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, was seriously affected by the return of the September curse. This BTC’s price drop has reinforced the recurring “September Curse” phenomenon and created a mental image among crypto investors that September is not a good month for them. Bitcoin is currently trading at $109,234.30, which is 0.38% lower than yesterday’s price. The downfall from its all-time high of $124,457.12 recorded in the previous month to $109,234.30 (approximately 12.23% loss), within a month, is not something usual in the crypto market. The price decline that occurred this month erased nearly all of its early gains. The latest reports suggest that the heavy price drop of Bitcoin coincided with heavy liquidations of over $1.7 billion in long positions.

The institutional ETF outflows totalling over $1.9 billion, the strong U.S. dollar and geopolitical tensions, and regulatory uncertainties are some crucial factors that affected the Bitcoin price drop during this September curse saga. Crypto analysts have commented that September was the only month in Bitcoin’s 15-year history with a negative average return. They also said that historically, September is the worst month for stocks and Bitcoin, stating that it is not fear but a pattern. They noted that since 2013, BTC has closed red 7 out of 10 September. 

Arthur Azizov, founder and investor at B2 Ventures, pointed out that BTC’s Fear and Greed Index was at its lowest level since spring, and he also warned about the possible decline of Bitcoin before the September curse hit the crypto market. He added that technically, the $108,000–$108,500 zone was key to watch. He mentioned that in July, consolidation there had triggered a rally to $123,000, and in late August it had preceded a surge to $117,000. He noted that this time, however, bears were eyeing the $90,000–$95,000 level.

Also Read: Why October Will Be Critical for Crypto: Bitcoin Crash Risk and XRP’s ETF Turning Point

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and subject to rapid and significant price fluctuations. Always invest after consulting a financial advisor or crypto expert.

