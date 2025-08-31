The Significance Of A VMA Nomination

A Fictional Girl Group Built to Succeed

Since its release on August 23, 2025, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. With the film consistently ranking in Netflix’s top 10, breaking the streaming service’s record for most-watched film with over 236 million viewers, and the song “Golden” reaching the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 , a feat that a female girl group hasn’t achieved since Destiny’s Child released their hit “Independent Woman, Part 1” in 2000, it’s clear that the stars of the animated film, HUNTR/X, pronounced “Huntrix,” are making waves in the industry. Even one of these achievements would solidify an artist’s standing, but this girl group has several, and here’s the thing: they aren’t finished yet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

With their singing voices provided by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the group was created to go beyond the world of animation. With animation by Sony Pictures Imageworks, dynamic choreography combined with powerful vocals makes Rumi, Mira, and Zoey feel like real K-Pop idols, even though the audience knows they are animated. Their performances, style, and voices, combined with Netflix’s overwhelming streaming power explain why this group quickly achieved chart-topping hits, streams, and nominations since the films’ release.

The VMAs as a Cultural Indicator

The MTV Video Music Awards have been a way to measure the staying power and impact of musical acts and stars in moments that have stayed at the forefront of pop culture history. From Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Beyoncé revealing her pregnancy after performing or Janet Jackson’s tribute to her late brother, Michael Jackson, the VMAs are a night for juggernauts in the music industry to showcase their talent and earn awards for their contributions to the industry.

Virtual Acts at the VMAs

LONDON – FEBRUARY 15: Gorillaz perform on stage at The Brit Awards 2006 with MasterCard at Earls Court 1 on February 15, 2006 in London, England. The 26th annual music awards highlight the achievements of the UK record industry with all proceeds donated to the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT). (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Getty Images

While it might seem unusual that a fictional group could be nominated, let alone win at the VMAs, other groups, especially virtual bands, have performed at and even won awards at the show in the past. The Gorillaz, for instance, are a virtual band and the brainchild of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, and back in 2005, they had Noodle, a cartoon and one of the band members, deliver an acceptance speech in a short animation where she called in from a capsule hotel room on behalf of her group members. That same year, the group performed live using hologram technology at the MTV EMAs, where they played their hit song Feel Good Inc. with De La Soul. What started as a passion project turned into proof that virtual acts can attract audiences on real-life stages.

What the VMAs Could Mean for HUNTR/X

While MTV has already confirmed performances, acts like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, who will receive the Latin Icon Award, and Mariah Carey, who will receive the Video Vanguard Award, how well HUNTR/X is received could be an indicator for whether or not there is a space for them to perform in the future, as Netflix has already expressed interest in continuing projects set in the world of KPop Demon Hunters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Cast and filmmakers hop on the KPop Demon Hunters-Sing Along Experience at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

At the VMAs, if past group performances are any guide, anything can happen. Whether HUNTR/X wins or they put on a virtual show with animation, holograms, or a montage of film clips, the nomination itself is a spectacle and something to be proud of. This could be a defining moment in pop culture history, one where Netflix allows its fictional girl group to crossover into the real world. HUNTR/X has already demonstrated its ability to succeed with streaming and merchandise; now, the MTV VMAs might be the launchpad that this world-dominating animated girl group needs to step into the real world and conquer another frontier while its popularity is still at its peak: touring.