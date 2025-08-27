The Silicon Sun rises: Nvidia’s quarter of truth

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 15:42
The 6 % gamble

The tape is circling one event, and it isn’t Powell, nor the next inflation print — it’s Nvidia. This isn’t just another quarterly report; it’s the gravitational center of the market. With one stock now commanding nearly a tenth of the S&P, earnings here don’t just move a ticker; they bend the arc of entire indices. The market has made its bet already — chips pushed to the middle of the table, massive leverage bets wound tight, and expectations dialled to perfection. That’s the danger of being the darling: the Street isn’t waiting to see whether they win, it’s waiting to see if they win big enough to silence doubt.

The number everyone circles is forty-six billion, but that’s just the surface math. Peel it back, and the heartbeat comes from the Blackwell ramp. Racks rolling out like tanks onto the battlefield, each unit representing millions in revenue, the kind of industrial-scale growth that makes last quarter’s $44 billion feel like a warm-up. Strip away the one-off from H20 shipments, and the incremental jump is staggering — six to seven billion in like-for-like growth, powered almost entirely by the new engine roaring to life. Already, the next cycle glimmers on the horizon with GB300 orders being pulled forward like ammunition stockpiled ahead of a campaign.

Yet the spotlight isn’t only on top-line growth. Margins will be dissected with surgical precision. The phrase “mid-70s” floats over the market like a riddle: is that 73% or 75%? At this scale, two percentage points is the difference between applause and unease. Every basis point signals whether scarcity pricing and supply chain efficiencies are flowing to the bottom line, or whether the company is straining under its own success. Traders know margins are the real tell — revenue is the trumpet blast, but profitability is the war chest.

Of course, the ghost of China hovers over the table. Shipments scrubbed from books, inventories sitting like idle fleets on the runway, waiting for political clearance that never seems to arrive. If unleashed, billions could flow in like floodwaters; if blocked, the ghost lingers, eroding confidence in forward guides. Markets hate shadows, and this one is thick with geopolitics: Washington’s licensing delays, Beijing’s discouragement of adoption, and order books rewritten in real-time. Everyone knows the revenue is there, but whether it can be recognized is the question.

Investor mood is electric, bordering on feverish. Revenue growth of sixty percent, whispers of EPS approaching seven dollars, capex pipelines swelling like rivers in flood season — it all points to a demand curve that looks more like a tidal wave. Sovereigns, hyperscalers, and enterprises alike are willing to throw capital at silicon as if it were oxygen. Supply, not demand, is the constraint, and scarcity has a way of making winners even bigger winners.

Options traders have already set the stage: the market is braced for a ±6% swing once the numbers hit, a move that could erase or create nearly $260 billion in value overnight. That’s the kind of implied volatility that makes even a giant like Nvidia feel like it’s trading on a knife’s edge — proof that the market isn’t just betting on an earnings beat, but on whether the beat is big enough to satisfy insatiable expectations.

And yet, traders carry long memories. Nvidia has run the same pattern twice before: a first half of the year blazing like a comet, the back half drifting sideways, as if exhaustion inevitably sets in. History doesn’t repeat, but it does whisper, and every veteran on the desk is watching for the rhyme.

What happens tomorrow won’t just settle a quarter’s debate; it will calibrate the entire AI trade, set the tone for tech, and measure just how much animal spirit remains in this market. Nvidia has become both mirror and engine — reflecting Wall Street’s faith in the AI revolution, and powering the very machinery of that faith. What comes out of tomorrow’s numbers won’t just ripple through markets — it will define their direction.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/the-silicon-sun-rises-nvidias-quarter-of-truth-202508270448

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

The post Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Financial CEO Greg King argued that the future of stablecoins will be shaped by Solana, rather than Ethereum. King stated that Solana stands out in terms of speed and transaction capacity. “Solana is faster than Ethereum. Frankly, when I saw the discussion of stablecoins being built largely on Ethereum, I thought it was a huge oversight. Solana will be the story of the future for stablecoins,” he said. King noted that Solana is among the top five cryptocurrency markets and that many analysts believe it has the potential to dethrone Ethereum. However, he added that this view is highly controversial within the crypto ecosystem. According to experts, Solana is increasingly preferred for tokenization and stablecoin use thanks to its high transaction speed and scalability. Ethereum, on the other hand, is attempting to address some of its disadvantages against its competitors with layer-2 solutions. Many layer-2 solutions claim to possess the security of the ETH network, enabling much faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions on their own networks and then sending them in bulk to the ETH network. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-company-ceo-says-solana-over-ethereum-explains-why/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:15
Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

The post Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) recently broke through to a new all-time high above $4,900 before undergoing a correction. As of now, the asset trades at $4,520, reflecting an 8.9% pullback from its peak but still up 7.6% over the past week. The move follows weeks of strong upward momentum that returned ETH to price levels unseen since the 2021 bull cycle. While Ethereum’s long-term trend remains upward, analysts are examining short-term patterns to explain the market’s current volatility. One such perspective comes from XWIN Research Japan, a contributor to CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, highlighting how recurring liquidation cycles are shaping ETH’s price action, particularly around the beginning of each week. Ethereum’s “Monday Trap” and the Risks of Excessive Leverage According to the analysis, Ethereum’s leveraged markets show a recurring rhythm tied to liquidation events. Leveraged long positions, bets that the price will continue rising, have often been caught in sudden reversals, forcing liquidations that amplify downward moves. During April and June 2025, ETH saw long liquidations spike beyond 300,000 ETH in a single day as sharp downturns triggered cascading sell-offs. XWIN Research Japan noted a striking weekly pattern: Mondays consistently show the highest liquidation volumes, followed by Sundays and Fridays. In contrast, Saturdays record the lowest, likely due to reduced market activity. This cycle, often referred to as the “Monday Trap,” suggests that traders carrying leveraged positions from the weekend are particularly vulnerable once institutional and retail flows re-enter early in the week. “Carrying weekend optimism into Monday’s higher-volume sessions is risky,” the analyst observed, emphasizing that short-term leverage magnifies losses in predictable ways. For long-term investors, this cycle is less about price direction and more about understanding the risks of excessive leverage in a highly liquid market. Technical Levels and Broader Market Outlook From a technical standpoint, Ethereum’s price correction is being…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:21
Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest crypto event, is fast approaching. And you still have the chance to secure your Early Bird pass for just US$499.
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 15:36
