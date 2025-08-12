The Smarter Web Company Acquires 295 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,395 BTC

The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8), a London-listed firm, has announced the acquisition of an additional 295 BTC as part of its “10 Year Plan,” which includes a treasury policy focused on bitcoin accumulation.

The purchase was made at an average price of £89,000 per bitcoin (approximately $119,412), totaling £26,255,143. With this acquisition, the company’s total bitcoin holdings now stand at 2,395 bitcoin, with an overall average purchase price of £82,399 per bitcoin (around $110,555), amounting to a total investment of £197,346,551. The company reported a remarkable Year-to-Date BTC Yield of 55,069% and a 30-Day BTC Yield of 76% on its treasury. Additionally, it has approximately £700,000 in net cash available for further bitcoin investments. The Smarter Web Company has adopted a bitcoin payment policy since 2023, viewing the cryptocurrency as a crucial component of the future financial landscape.