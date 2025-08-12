The Smarter Web Company added 295 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,395

PANews reported on August 12th that The Smarter Web Company announced it has added 295 bitcoins to its holdings under its "10-year plan," purchasing them at an average price of £89,000 per coin, for a total investment of approximately £26.255 million. As of now, the company's total bitcoin holdings have reached 2,395, with an average purchase price of £82,399 per coin, for a total investment of approximately £197.3 million.

The company's BTC return has reached 55,069% since the beginning of the year, and 76% in the past 30 days. In addition, the company currently has approximately 700,000 pounds in cash available for further purchases of Bitcoin.

Earlier last night, news broke that The Smarter Web Company completed a new round of subscription financing of 7.62 million pounds .