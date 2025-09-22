PANews reported on September 22 that the State Council Information Office will hold a series of thematic press conferences on "High-quality Completion of the 14th Five-Year Plan" at 3 pm on September 22, 2025 (Monday). Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, Director of the Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, will introduce the achievements of financial industry development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and answer questions from reporters.PANews reported on September 22 that the State Council Information Office will hold a series of thematic press conferences on "High-quality Completion of the 14th Five-Year Plan" at 3 pm on September 22, 2025 (Monday). Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, Director of the Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, will introduce the achievements of financial industry development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and answer questions from reporters.

The State Council Information Office will hold a press conference at 15:00 today, with officials from the People's Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission attending.

2025/09/22 08:45
Suspicious virtual asset transactions in South Korea surge, exceeding last year's total in the first eight months of this year

PANews reported on September 22nd that data from the Financial Information Analysis Unit ( FIU ) of South Korea showed that virtual asset service providers submitted 36,684 suspicious transaction reports ( STRs ) from January to August 2025 , exceeding the combined total of the previous two years. During the same period, virtual asset-related crimes totaled 9.56 trillion won, with "underground banking" crimes accounting for over 90%. Recently, stablecoins such as USDT have been used for illegal cross-border fund transfers, and relevant authorities are strengthening their monitoring and oversight.
What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week

The post What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Token Unlocks: What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Token Unlocks: What $32.4M PARTI and Others Mean for the Market This Week Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/token-unlocks-market-impact/
Top Crypto to Invest In After Missing Hedera’s ICO Gains – BlockchainFX Presale Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-crypto-to-invest-in-after-missing-hederas-ico-gains-blockchainfx-presale-could-be-the-next-crypto-to-explode/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017369-1.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02453-1.00%
