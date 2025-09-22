The State Council Information Office will hold a press conference at 15:00 today, with officials from the People's Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission attending.

PANews reported on September 22 that the State Council Information Office will hold a series of thematic press conferences on "High-quality Completion of the 14th Five-Year Plan" at 3 pm on September 22, 2025 (Monday). Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, Director of the Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, will introduce the achievements of financial industry development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and answer questions from reporters.
