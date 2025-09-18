The STBL protocol launched by the original Tether co-founder splits the stablecoin income into interest-bearing NFT YLD

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to CoinDesk , former Tether co-founder Reeve Collins launched the STBL protocol, which splits yield-generating stablecoins (RWAs ) such as Franklin Templeton BENJI and BlackRock BUIDL into a tradable US dollar stablecoin (USST ) and an interest-bearing NFT (YLD) . Users can deposit assets and retain their principal and yield separately. The protocol is designed to comply with the requirements of the GENIUS Act, with USST maintaining its peg through overcollateralization and an incentive mechanism. The STBL governance token has been listed on multiple exchanges, and the protocol is expected to be publicly available in the fourth quarter.
