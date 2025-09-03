‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Dethroned In Amazon Prime’s Top 10 List By A New Show

The Summer I Turned Pretty Amazon

Amazon Prime Video must be happy that they managed to create a cultural phenomenon the past few years that was not tied to violent superheroes. That would be The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is one episode away from its grand series finale at the end of season 3.

However, a new show has shot up Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 list to #1 in the form of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the Terminal List prequel that was concocted because Chris Pratt’s incredibly busy schedule will delay the original Terminal List to the point where there will be around four years between seasons 1 and 2 by the time it arrives. That’s comical even for the streaming age when 3 years is usually the absolute max.

Dark Wolf stars Terminal List side character Ben Edwards, played by Friday Night Lights’ Taylor Kitsch, who has had an up and down career since then (remember John Carter?) but has found a hit in the form of being involved with The Terminal List, and now his own spin-off. Dark Wolf tells Edwards’ story before the events of the first show, and by most accounts it might be…better than the first show.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has a 71% critic score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, as opposed to the 40% critic score and the admittedly higher 94% audience score there. But viewers have not seen all of Dark Wolf yet, and there are far fewer reviews in, so we’ll see if that number will increase in time. I already saw it go from a 60% to an 83% in just a few days.

Dark Wolf, especially with this kind of performance, is not expected to be a limited series, and while there’s nothing official yet, the plan seems to be more to come as Amazon tries to craft a new IP universe within its ecosystem (the main The Boys show is ending next season, The Summer I Turned Pretty ends next week, etc.). Whether it’s just Dark Wolf and the OG Terminal List alternating years, or if even more shows will be jammed in here, we don’t yet know. But this seems like a series that is definitely resounding, and as far as we can tell, the more the better at this point.

The Terminal List season 2 is almost done filming but it’s likely going to be late into 2026 after post-production, making it again, around four years since the first season. Perhaps Pratt’s schedule is calming down now (no more Guardians of the Galaxy, for one, certainly no Electric State 2 on Netflix), so I would not expect a yawning gap like that again. If there is one, Dark Wolf will be there to fill it, no doubt.

