The Synthetix team is advancing its Ethereum mainnet return plan to create a high-performance perpetual contract DEX

PANews reported on August 15th that Kain Warwick, founder of Synthetix and Infinex, stated on social media that the Synthetix team is deeply committed to returning to the Ethereum mainnet. Reflecting on the failures of the previous cycle, Kain explained that there were many reasons, but no excuses. Two years later, he believes that the Ethereum mainnet urgently needs a modern, high-performance perpetual swap decentralized exchange (Perp DEX). Synthetix has returned to its startup state, aiming to return to the ranks of the top decentralized exchanges in the EVM ecosystem. Kain also stated that the off-chain order book combined with the batch settlement engine, operating similarly to an optimistic sequencer but with all funds remaining on the mainnet, is the optimal design for perpetual swap products.