The Tattoo Everyone’s Talking About: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse XRP Tattoo Symbolizes Commitment as Tundra Launches

When Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed an XRP tattoo, it quickly spread across crypto forums and social media. For many, it symbolized not just personal loyalty but a broader cultural commitment to XRP’s future. The move resonated in a community that has weathered regulatory battles and long stretches of price uncertainty.

That same spirit of long-term belief is now driving attention toward XRP Tundra, a presale project that extends XRP’s utility beyond payments. With its dual-token model and staking infrastructure, Tundra offers a tangible way for holders to turn cultural commitment into measurable returns.

Two Tokens, Two Blockchains

XRP Tundra’s framework is split across Solana and XRPL. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, serves as the utility and yield token, benefiting from Solana’s high throughput and low fees. TUNDRA-X, launched on XRPL, functions as the governance and reserve token, anchoring oversight and stability on one of the longest-running ledgers in crypto.

Every presale purchase of TUNDRA-S comes with free allocations of TUNDRA-X, ensuring participants enter with dual exposure. This structure contrasts with earlier single-token launches, giving Tundra a layered foundation from the start.

Phase 3 Presale: Defined Pricing, Clear Potential

The presale is unfolding in phases with steadily rising prices. In the current Phase 3, buyers purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.041, receive a 17% bonus, and secure free allocations of TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.0205 for reference. Launch prices are pre-set: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X.

For Phase 3 buyers, the difference between entry and launch values outlines potential gains of 25x or more. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply reserved for presale, early buyers are positioned to hold a significant share of tokens once trading begins.

The clarity has already drawn commentary. In a detailed breakdown, Crypto Nitro on YouTube called the presale “a rare case where investors can map upside without guesswork,” contrasting it with the uncertainty of typical token launches.

Staking With Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys

XRP holders have long wanted a way to earn from their holdings beyond waiting for price movement. Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, allowing users to stake XRP for fixed periods of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days with yields up to 30% APY. Assets remain on XRPL throughout, preserving security and custody.

In addition, Frost Keys — NFT-based multipliers — can boost staking yields or adjust lockup terms. These NFTs bring practical utility into the system, turning collectibility into direct financial benefit. Staking is not yet live, but presale participants secure guaranteed access once Cryo Vaults open.

This structure gives XRP holders the chance to do more than hold; it provides infrastructure for long-term growth tied directly to their tokens.

Audits, KYC, and Trust Framework

Investor confidence is reinforced by independent verification. Smart contract and tokenomics reviews have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Each confirms compliance with security standards.

The team has also passed KYC verification with Vital Block, ensuring documented accountability — an important distinction in a presale market often defined by anonymity.

A Cultural Signal Meets a Financial Path

Garlinghouse’s tattoo reminded the XRP community of the power of long-term conviction. XRP Tundra offers a financial counterpart to that symbolism: dual tokens, staking infrastructure, and a transparent presale model that outlines growth potential from the start.

With Phase 3 underway at $0.041 per TUNDRA-S plus bonuses and free TUNDRA-X allocations, the presale represents a concrete opportunity for those who see XRP not just as a payment token but as the foundation of an evolving ecosystem.

