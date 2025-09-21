The post The tax mess no one wants to talk about appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. On paper, stablecoin salaries are a no-brainer. So why haven’t they been adopted worldwide as the standard for payroll yet? Summary Stablecoins promise speed and savings — payments can settle in seconds at a lower cost compared to fiat transfers that take days and carry high fees. Adoption faces trust and tax hurdles — public fears over collapses like Terra, wallet hacks, and unclear tax rules make employees and accountants hesitant. Accountants hold the keys — in many firms, payroll adoption will depend on whether accountants feel confident with regulatory and tax guidance. Regulation could unlock growth — laws like the U.S. GENIUS Act and clearer global frameworks may normalize stablecoin salaries, potentially reshaping payroll as the market heads toward a projected $2 trillion. The difference is striking. Stablecoin payments can settle in seconds and avoid hefty fees. Compare that with typical international fiat payments for global workers, which can drag on for up to five business days and cost far more in fees.  So what’s holding stablecoins as a salary payment method back? Let’s be honest, there’s more than one hurdle. For many, the idea of routing a paycheck through a crypto wallet still feels super risky. Crypto industry interest is growing fast The crypto industry, naturally, doesn’t seem to be so scared of the concept. In 2024, the share of crypto industry workers receiving pay in digital assets nearly tripled, reaching 9.6% according to a global Blockchain Compensation Survey conducted by Pantera Capital. For crypto outsiders, however, headline-grabbing failures are stealing the show. Take the Terra-Luna fiasco as an example, when the UST stablecoin lost its peg to the U.S. dollar in May 2022, serving… The post The tax mess no one wants to talk about appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. On paper, stablecoin salaries are a no-brainer. So why haven’t they been adopted worldwide as the standard for payroll yet? Summary Stablecoins promise speed and savings — payments can settle in seconds at a lower cost compared to fiat transfers that take days and carry high fees. Adoption faces trust and tax hurdles — public fears over collapses like Terra, wallet hacks, and unclear tax rules make employees and accountants hesitant. Accountants hold the keys — in many firms, payroll adoption will depend on whether accountants feel confident with regulatory and tax guidance. Regulation could unlock growth — laws like the U.S. GENIUS Act and clearer global frameworks may normalize stablecoin salaries, potentially reshaping payroll as the market heads toward a projected $2 trillion. The difference is striking. Stablecoin payments can settle in seconds and avoid hefty fees. Compare that with typical international fiat payments for global workers, which can drag on for up to five business days and cost far more in fees.  So what’s holding stablecoins as a salary payment method back? Let’s be honest, there’s more than one hurdle. For many, the idea of routing a paycheck through a crypto wallet still feels super risky. Crypto industry interest is growing fast The crypto industry, naturally, doesn’t seem to be so scared of the concept. In 2024, the share of crypto industry workers receiving pay in digital assets nearly tripled, reaching 9.6% according to a global Blockchain Compensation Survey conducted by Pantera Capital. For crypto outsiders, however, headline-grabbing failures are stealing the show. Take the Terra-Luna fiasco as an example, when the UST stablecoin lost its peg to the U.S. dollar in May 2022, serving…

The tax mess no one wants to talk about

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:29
Threshold
T$0.01664-0.41%
Union
U$0.013288-5.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005202+2.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08857+4.91%
Terra
LUNA$0.1553+0.06%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0486-17.62%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

On paper, stablecoin salaries are a no-brainer. So why haven’t they been adopted worldwide as the standard for payroll yet?

Summary

  • Stablecoins promise speed and savings — payments can settle in seconds at a lower cost compared to fiat transfers that take days and carry high fees.
  • Adoption faces trust and tax hurdles — public fears over collapses like Terra, wallet hacks, and unclear tax rules make employees and accountants hesitant.
  • Accountants hold the keys — in many firms, payroll adoption will depend on whether accountants feel confident with regulatory and tax guidance.
  • Regulation could unlock growth — laws like the U.S. GENIUS Act and clearer global frameworks may normalize stablecoin salaries, potentially reshaping payroll as the market heads toward a projected $2 trillion.

The difference is striking. Stablecoin payments can settle in seconds and avoid hefty fees. Compare that with typical international fiat payments for global workers, which can drag on for up to five business days and cost far more in fees. 

So what’s holding stablecoins as a salary payment method back? Let’s be honest, there’s more than one hurdle. For many, the idea of routing a paycheck through a crypto wallet still feels super risky.

Crypto industry interest is growing fast

The crypto industry, naturally, doesn’t seem to be so scared of the concept. In 2024, the share of crypto industry workers receiving pay in digital assets nearly tripled, reaching 9.6% according to a global Blockchain Compensation Survey conducted by Pantera Capital.

For crypto outsiders, however, headline-grabbing failures are stealing the show. Take the Terra-Luna fiasco as an example, when the UST stablecoin lost its peg to the U.S. dollar in May 2022, serving as a reminder that such assurances are not foolproof. For many outside of crypto, the Terra collapse may have been the first time they even heard of stablecoins, and not in a good way.

Combine that with constant headlines about hacked crypto wallets and scams, and it’s easy to see why the average employee with a family and mortgage would hesitate to experiment with their salary, never mind having to convince HR bosses.

Tax confusion is an obvious obstacle

Setting aside the more obvious hurdles, the adoption of stablecoin payroll may hinge on winning over accountants in areas where such payments are already permitted. Sounds weird, but for many small and mid-sized firms, accountants act as the key voice on payroll decisions; if they advise against something, firms usually listen. 

And everyone knows there’s still a lot of confusion around how taxes work when paying employees with stablecoins. That means broader adoption of stablecoin payments for remote contractors may only come once accountants feel confident and comfortable recommending them as a payroll option.

Several major jurisdictions have already issued guidance on using cryptoassets as a form of payment, while in other regions the rules are far less clear.

Employers must be well aware of the laws to avoid problems

The GENIUS Act, signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump in July, was a significant step forward for the United States. For the crypto-savvy, it’s relatively straightforward, but the way taxes apply in some regions at both the income and capital gains level still feels like “double-dipping” to many.

The exact intricacies vary slightly from region to region; however, some jurisdictions have made their guidance on taxing stablecoin salaries more accessible online than others. For most traditional accountants, it isn’t even a concept they’ve had to wrap their heads around, which only works against their clients who want to adopt the new technology.

Employees expect their pay to be exact, on time, and compliant with local law. If a misstep leads to unpaid taxes or penalties, the reputational damage to an employer can outweigh any savings from faster transfers.

When done correctly, however, the benefits of stablecoin payments clearly outweigh those of fiat. I’d be fairly confident in saying that crypto-savvy accountants are already suggesting the option to independent contractors.

Fear stalls adoption

However, as long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.

The true turning point will arrive, beyond just clearer regulations, when employees actively choose to hold and spend stablecoins as everyday money rather than viewing them as a speculative “crypto gimmick.” This will happen once more regions follow the U.S. lead with the GENIUS Act.

If regulators embrace guidance, accountants become more comfortable, and consumers start to trust stablecoins as real money, stablecoin payroll could be the use case that finally takes crypto mainstream. But this requires those at the forefront of taxation — individual and company accountants — to familiarize themselves with the tax implications of stablecoins, so they can confidently guide clients through the process for the relevant jurisdiction.

Stablecoins are already proving their value, and they aren’t going away anytime soon. In July, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that many people are anticipating the stablecoin market cap to climb as high as $2 trillion in the coming years. If even a fraction of that growth flows into payroll, it could reshape how millions of people are paid worldwide.

Robin Singh

Robin Singh is the founder and CEO of Koinly, a crypto tax platform designed to help crypto investors generate their capital gains and income tax reports. With a finance and accounting background, he worked as a lead engineer at a Fortune 100 company in the United Kingdom before launching Koinly.

Source: https://crypto.news/payroll-in-usdc-tax-mess-no-one-wants-to-talk-about/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

As Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) nears $4 million in presale funding, the project has also rolled out major ecosystem updates that strengthen its position as a serious competitor to existing Telegram bots.Snorter is Solana-native by design, which gives it faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum-based rivals that remain weighed down […] The post Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out appeared first on Cryptonews.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.1256+47.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15922+0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:34
Partager
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is dit jaar uitgegroeid tot een van de meest besproken meme coins. Het project ontwikkelt een eigen Layer 2 blockchain die speciaal is ontworpen voor meme projecten. De presale van LILPEPE startte op 10 juni 2025 en haalde sindsdien meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen bij investeerders op. Tot nu toe was elke fase van de presale ruim voor tijd uitverkocht. Nu zit het project in fase 13 en kun je de tokens aanschaffen voor een prijs van $ 0,0022 per stuk. Little Pepe combineert heel slim de meme cultuur met geavanceerde blockchain technologie. Het team bouwde een EVM-compatibel Layer 2 netwerk dat razendsnelle transacties en vrijwel geen kosten biedt. Daarmee steekt LILPEPE ver boven de typische meme coins uit die op bestaande netwerken draaien. Het project heeft 26,5% van de totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens gereserveerd voor de presale. Elke nieuwe fase stijgt de token prijs, waardoor deelnemers worden aangemoedigd sneller toe te slaan. Nu al zijn meer dan 15 miljard tokens verkocht en de presale nadert snel het einde. Little Pepe presale blijft sterk presteren De presale heeft sinds de start in juni een stevige groei laten zien. Zo is in meerdere ronden al meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen opgehaald. Ronde 1 startte met een prijs van $ 0,001 per token en was al binnen slechts 72 uur uitverkocht, goed voor bijna $ 500.000. Tijdens de tweede presale fase kostte de coin tussen $ 0,0011 en $ 0,0015 en haalde het project meer dan $ 1,23 miljoen op voordat alles snel uitverkocht was. In ronde 3 steeg de prijs naar $ 0,0012, met een bevestigde exchange listing prijs van $ 0,003. Wie er vroeg bij was, zag daardoor een potentiële winst van 150%. De eerdere presale rondes trokken zoveel belangstelling dat de tokens sneller uitverkochten dan verwacht. Inmiddels hebben meer dan 38.000 mensen deelgenomen. In ronde 13 van de presale staat de token momenteel geprijsd op $ 0,0022. Doordat de prijs bij elke mijlpaal stapsgewijs stijgt, voelt men er vanzelf een soort urgentie bij. Vroege deelnemers hebben zo veel lagere prijzen kunnen pakken dan de huidige kopers. Dankzij deze gefaseerde aanpak blijft de presale de hele periode door spannend en interessant. Belangrijkste kenmerken van Little Pepe’s technologie Little Pepe is de native currency van een gloednieuwe Layer 2 chain, speciaal voor meme coins. De blockchain is razendsnel, extreem goedkoop en sterk beveiligd en vooral aantrekkelijk voor traders en ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties in een oogwenk en de gas fees zijn bijna nul. De trades worden niet belast en dat zie je maar zelden bij meme coins. Bovendien is de blockchain beschermd tegen sniper bots, zodat kwaadaardige bots geen kans krijgen om presale lanceringen te manipuleren. Ontwikkelaars kunnen dankzij EVM-compatibiliteit heel eenvoudig smart contracts en meme tokens bouwen en lanceren. De infrastructuur is opgezet als hét centrale platform voor meme-innovatie, met on-chain communitytools en governance-opties. “Pepe’s Pump Pad” is het launchpad voor de meme tokens van het project. Tokens die hier worden gelanceerd, hebben ingebouwde anti-scam beveiligingen en liquidity locks worden automatisch toegepast om rug pulls te voorkomen. Zo kunnen makers nieuwe meme tokens lanceren zonder zich zorgen te maken over veiligheidsrisico’s. Is LILPEPE de beste crypto presale om nu te kopen? Little Pepe is de allereerste Layer 2 blockchain die volledig draait om memes. Dat geeft het project een unieke plek in de drukke wereld van meme coins. Het doel is om de “meme verse” te worden: een plek waar meme projecten kunnen lanceren, verhandelen en echt groeien. Het succes van de presale laat zien dat er veel interesse is voor deze aanpak. In de vroege fases waren de fase binnen 72 uur uitverkocht en zelfs de latere fases gingen sneller dan gepland. Met meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen dat is opgehaald, is er veel vertrouwen in deze meme coin. Little Pepe staat technisch stevig dankzij zijn Layer 2 infrastructuur. Het project heeft een CertiK security audit doorstaan, wat het vertrouwen van investeerders aanzienlijk versterkt. Als je naar de listings op CoinMarketCap en CoinGecko kijkt, is duidelijk te zien dat het project ook buiten de meme community steeds meer erkenning krijgt. Little Pepe is volgens analisten dan ook een van de meest veelbelovende meme coins voor 2025. De combinatie van meme cultuur en echte functionaliteit, maakt deze meme coin betrouwbaarder en waardevoller dan de meeste puur speculatieve tokens. Dankzij de snelle presale en het innovatieve ecosysteem is Little Pepe klaar om zich als serieuze speler in de wereld van meme coins te vestigen. Het project werkt volgens een roadmap met onder andere exchange listings, staking en uitbreiding van het ecosysteem. Door LILPEPE tokens te listen op grote gecentraliseerde exchanges, wordt het voor iedereen makkelijker om te traden en neemt de liquiditeit flink toe. Mega Giveaway campagne vergroot betrokkenheid community Little Pepe is gestart met een Mega Giveaway om de community te belonen voor hun deelname. De Mega Giveaway richt zich op de deelnemers die tijdens fases 12 tot en met 17 de meeste LILPEPE tokens hebben gekocht. De grootste koper wint 5 ETH, de tweede plaats ontvangt 3 ETH en de derde plaats 2 ETH. Ook worden 15 willekeurige deelnemers elk met 0,5 ETH beloond. Iedereen die LILPEPE bezit kan meedoen. Dat gaat heel handig. Je vult je ERC20-wallet adres in en voert een paar social media opdrachten uit. Deze actie moet gedurende de presale voor extra spanning en een gevoel van urgentie om snel mee te doen gaan zorgen, zowel aan de giveaway als aan de presale. De giveaway loopt dan ook tot fase 17 volledig is uitverkocht. De community blijft op alle platforms hard doorgroeien. Tijdens de giveaway is de activiteit op social media flink omhooggeschoten. Zo’n betrokkenheid is vaak een goed teken dat een meme coin op weg is naar succes. Little Pepe analyse koers verwachting De tokens van Little Pepe gaan tijdens fase 13 voor $ 0,0022 over de toonbank. De listing prijs op de exchanges is bevestigd op $ 0,003 en kan de deelnemers aan de presale mooie winsten kan opleveren. Volgens analisten kan de prijs van LILPEPE tegen het einde van 2025 naar $ 0,01 stijgen. Dit zou het project een marktwaarde van $ 1 miljard kunnen geven. Deze voorspelling gaat uit van een sterke cryptomarkt en van succesvolle exchange listings. Voor 2026 lopen de koers verwachtingen voor LILPEPE sterk uiteen. Als de cryptomarkt blijft stijgen, zou de token $ 0,015 kunnen bereiken. Maar als de markt instort en een bear market toeslaat, kan de prijs terugvallen naar $ 0,0015. Dat is een groot verschil, maar zo werkt crypto nu eenmaal. Zeker bij meme coins, omdat ze sterk reageren op de marktsfeer. Op de lange termijn, richting het jaar 2030, wijzen sommige verwachtingen op prijzen van $ 0,03 in gunstige scenario’s. Dat gaat uit van een succesvolle aanname van Layer 2 en verdere groei van de meme coin sector. Voorzichtige schattingen plaatsen de prijs in 2030 rond $ 0,0095. Zelfs een klein stukje van de marktwaarde van grote meme coins kan volgens experts al voor flinke winsten zorgen. Sommige analisten verwachten dat de opbrengsten zelfs 15.000% tot 20.000% kunnen bereiken als Little Pepe hetzelfde succes haalt als eerdere populaire meme coins. Doe mee aan de Little Pepe presale Wil je erbij zijn? Ga naar de officiële website van de coin om mee te doen aan de presale. Tijdens de huidige fase kost een token $ 0,0022 en je kunt eenvoudig betalen met ETH of USDT via je wallet. Je kunt aan de presale deelnemen met MetaMask of Trust Wallet. Verbind je wallet eenvoudig met de officiële website en zorg dat je voldoende ETH of USDT hebt om het gewenste aantal tokens te kopen. De presale accepteert ERC-20 tokens op het Ethereum netwerk. Na aankoop kun je je tokens claimen zodra alle presale rondes zijn afgerond. Alle informatie over het claimen vind je via de officiële website en communicatiekanalen. NEEM NU DEEL AAN DE LITTLE PEPE ($ LILPEPE) PRESALE Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale? is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.008049-0.09%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03774-0.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005226+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:50
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08844+4.73%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure