The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox &amp; Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope &amp; Peter Ludlow. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox &amp; Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope &amp; Peter Ludlow. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/20 14:10

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More.

Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All)

By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More.

How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost

By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use >50%, speeding queries <500 ms, & centralizing data. Read More.

A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging

By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More.

From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries

By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More.

12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025

By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More.

Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox & Zcash

By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More.

ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models

By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More.

Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5

By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More.

True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana

By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More.

Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable?

By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope & Peter Ludlow. Read More.

How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality

By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More.

Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail

By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More.

Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030

By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More.

The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet?

By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More.

Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life

By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More.

Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change

By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More.

12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025

By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros & cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More.

ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML

By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More.

How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive

By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1434+0.20%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-1.09%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03964+1.09%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1635-15.24%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1643+4.18%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.29%
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October