The TechBeat: Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing (9/9/2025)

Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More.

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More.

How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter

By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter & Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More.

Streamline Structured + Unstructured Data Flows from Postgres with AI

By @badmonster0 [ 8 Min read ] Comprehensive walkthrough on using CocoIndex to build unified, incrementally updated search and analytics pipelines. Read More.

Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4

By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Another Insane Week… Read More.

How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel

By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More.

SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings

By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More.

From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality

By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More.

MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive

By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More.

Backprop — The Russian Algorithm the West Claimed as Its Own

By @hacker86877327 [ 9 Min read ] Backprop wasn’t invented in 1986. It was published in the USSR in 1974 — 6 months before Werbos. The author? Alexander Galushkin. Read More.

Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game

By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More.

Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me

By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More.

Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing

By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More.

VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion

By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More.

HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth

By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More.

Beyond Policy Papers - Tonga's Cybersecurity Reality Check

By @edwinliavaa [ 8 Min read ] Policies are paper shields against digital bullets. Tonga's cyber crisis proves sovereignty requires an engineered defense using decentralized tech like DePIN. Read More.

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More.

Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding

By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More.

Beyond .com: How Unstoppable Domains and 0G Labs are Crafting a Naming System for the AI Revolution

By @ishanpandey [ 4 Min read ] Learn about the .AGI partnership between Unstoppable Domains and 0G labs, and why it's a critical step for a decentralized AI future. Read More.

Building a Pro-Level Sim Rig for NASCAR 25

Building a Pro-Level Sim Rig for NASCAR 25

By @wicked-racing [ 7 Min read ] This article describes building a racing sim rig to prepare for the soon-to-be-released NASCAR 25 game on the console by iRacing Read More.