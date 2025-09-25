The TechBeat: New frontiers in Human AI Interface (9/25/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. ⁠ ⁠Is Elon Musk’s Timeline for Mars Colonization Still Feasible After 2025? By @lonewolf [ 8 Min read ] Analyzing if Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans remain achievable beyond 2025, factoring in technology, funding, and future challenges.

Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy
By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more.

Making LLMs Efficient: Reducing Memory Usage Without Breaking Quality
By @sushant523 [ 3 Min read ] Optimal memory-quality tradeoffs for efficient language models.

XYO, the DePIN Project With 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain's First Data-Focused L1
By @chainwire [ 5 Min read ] With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance. Sia Redefines Cloud Reliability with Continuous Performance by Design
By @siafoundation [ 7 Min read ] Sia delivers true cloud reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Decentralized design ensures continuous performance, even during outages.

Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries
By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira &amp; Canary Islands for digital nomads.

I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story
By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] Discover how DeFi lending and EMCD Onlock differs from banks: no middlemen, just protocols, smart contracts, and instant liquidity for borrowers and depositors.

How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry
By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry.

New frontiers in Human AI Interface
By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables.

Here's How ShareChat Scaled Their ML Feature Store 1000X Without Scaling the Database
By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] How ShareChat scaled its ML feature store to 1B features/sec on ScyllaDB, achieving 1000X performance without scaling the database.

Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers
By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech.

How People Use ChatGPT
By @hacker-Antho [ 5 Min read ] A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, "How People Use ChatGPT", finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature
By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF's new blueprint, led by Larry Fink &amp; Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps &amp; asset schemes worth trillions.

10 Influential Women in The AI Space
By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision.

Spacecoin: Beaming Web3 Access From Space for $2 a Month
By @hacker82362998 [ 4 Min read ] Spacecoin beams low-cost, censorship-proof internet from satellites, unlocking Web3 for billions with crypto-first access.

Here's Why AI Can't Replace You
By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can't replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Developers Gain Version Control, A/B Testing for Prompts in OpenAI Rollout
By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] OpenAI now treats prompts as API primitives - centralized, versioned, and callable - enabling collaboration, A/B testing, and dynamic integration like never before.

Generative AI Press Releases Explained: Why They're an Essential Visibility Layer
By @sarahevans [ 4 Min read ] Discover how Generative AI Press Releases (GenAI Press Releases) are transforming PR. Learn how schema, FAQs, backlinks, and semantic headlines impact releases. The TechBeat: New frontiers in Human AI Interface (9/25/2025)

2025/09/25 14:10
## Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest
By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT!

Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases?

By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More.

⁠ ⁠Is Elon Musk’s Timeline for Mars Colonization Still Feasible After 2025?

By @lonewolf [ 8 Min read ] Analyzing if Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans remain achievable beyond 2025, factoring in technology, funding, and future challenges. Read More.

Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy

By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More.

Making LLMs Efficient: Reducing Memory Usage Without Breaking Quality

By @sushant523 [ 3 Min read ] Optimal memory-quality tradeoffs for efficient language models. Read More.

XYO, the DePIN Project With 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain’s First Data-Focused L1

By @chainwire [ 5 Min read ] With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance. Read More.

Sia Redefines Cloud Reliability with Continuous Performance by Design

By @siafoundation [ 7 Min read ] Sia delivers true cloud reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Decentralized design ensures continuous performance, even during outages. Read More.

Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries

By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira & Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More.

I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] Discover how DeFi lending and EMCD Onlock differs from banks: no middlemen, just protocols, smart contracts, and instant liquidity for borrowers and depositors. Read More.

How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry

By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More.

New frontiers in Human AI Interface

By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More.

Here's How ShareChat Scaled Their ML Feature Store 1000X Without Scaling the Database

By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] How ShareChat scaled its ML feature store to 1B features/sec on ScyllaDB, achieving 1000X performance without scaling the database. Read More.

Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers

By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More.

How People Use ChatGPT

By @hacker-Antho [ 5 Min read ] A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, “How People Use ChatGPT”, finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. Read More.

The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature

By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink & Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps & asset schemes worth trillions. Read More.

10 Influential Women in The AI Space

By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision. Read More.

Spacecoin: Beaming Web3 Access From Space for $2 a Month

By @hacker82362998 [ 4 Min read ] Spacecoin beams low-cost, censorship-proof internet from satellites, unlocking Web3 for billions with crypto-first access. Read More.

Here's Why AI Can’t Replace You

By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More.

Developers Gain Version Control, A/B Testing for Prompts in OpenAI Rollout

By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] OpenAI now treats prompts as API primitives - centralized, versioned, and callable - enabling collaboration, A/B testing, and dynamic integration like never before. Read More.

Generative AI Press Releases Explained: Why They’re an Essential Visibility Layer

By @sarahevans [ 4 Min read ] Discover how Generative AI Press Releases (GenAI Press Releases) are transforming PR. Learn how schema, FAQs, backlinks, and semantic headlines impact releases.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

