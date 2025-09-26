The TechBeat: The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs (9/26/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. AI in Product Design: Three Practical Cases From inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] AI in inDrive design: UX interviews without interpreters, automated Figma localization, and fast realistic visuals for product and promo Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket &amp; Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins &amp; altcoins in 2025. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. AI in Product Design: Three Practical Cases From inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] AI in inDrive design: UX interviews without interpreters, automated Figma localization, and fast realistic visuals for product and promo Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket &amp; Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins &amp; altcoins in 2025. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

The TechBeat: The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs (9/26/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/26 14:10

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More.

True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana

By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More.

12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025

By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros & cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More.

ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models

By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More.

Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All)

By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More.

How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane

By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More.

The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry

By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More.

Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone

By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More.

How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality

By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More.

ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML

By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More.

AI in Product Design: Three Practical Cases From inDrive

By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] AI in inDrive design: UX interviews without interpreters, automated Figma localization, and fast realistic visuals for product and promo Read More.

Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models

By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More.

12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025

By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More.

India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket & Football

By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More.

Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection

By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More.

The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs

By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More.

How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet

By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More.

Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment

By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins & altcoins in 2025. Read More.

Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5

By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More.

Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy

By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Whales buy 158M DOGE, price nears $0.29 resistance, ETF launches with $17M volume. What's next for Dogecoin?
DOGE
DOGE$0.22577-1.29%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 15:41
Partager
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07414-8.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016577+3.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17966+0.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.007625-0.18%
Solana
SOL$195.95-1.11%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound