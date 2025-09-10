The TechBeat: The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 (9/10/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] OpenxAI, the world’s first permissionless, peer-to-peer AI network, today announced its launch on Base Read More.
By @drechimyn [ 4 Min read ] Two dollars a month for internet from space. How Spacecoin’s blockchain satellites could finally connect 2.9 billion offline people. Read More.
By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More.
By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More.
By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More.
By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More.
By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More.
By @viceasytiger [ 5 Min read ] Researchers reveal how AI agents and browsers are being exploited by hackers, exposing critical risks and calling for a security-first approach. Read More.
By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More.
By @hacker33221686 [ 8 Min read ] Artificial intelligence is quickly turning into a standard part of today's software landscape. But the ways these models get plugged in right now feel scattered Read More.
By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] September 2025 highlights five top cryptos: Little Pepe, TRON, Sui, Dogecoin, and Sei—each showing momentum, adoption, or meme-fueled hype. Read More.
By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More.
By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More.
By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More.
By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, 'clean up season' in software. Read More.
By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More.
By @boostlegends1 [ 3 Min read ] SwapRocket is a no KYC crypto exchange for fast, private, non-custodial cross-chain swaps. See steps, fees, speed, and safety tips to trade in minutes. Read More.
By @botbeat [ 9 Min read ] 22 examples of incompetent AI agents that failed spectacularly in the wild. From sexist hiring bots to fatal self-driving cars, explore the real-world liability Read More.
By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] Ripple eyes $8, Solana targets $500, and Little Pepe aims for $0.30 as Q4 2025 fuels altcoin momentum across institutional, DeFi, and meme coin narratives. Read More.
By @extrapolate [ 2 Min read ] We tested GPT-4, Llama-2, and more on symbolic puzzles—see why even the strongest LLMs fail without fine-tuning. Read More.