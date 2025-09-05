The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/05

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More.

Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment

By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More.

SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings

By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More.

MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive

By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More.

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More.

How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel

By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More.

From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality

By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More.

What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable?

By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More.

Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing

By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More.

The Next Crypto Bull Run

By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More.

Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me

By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More.

The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones

By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More.

Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3

By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More.

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More.

How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter

By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter & Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More.

Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding

By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More.

Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game

By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More.

How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence

By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More.

VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion

By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More.

HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth

By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

