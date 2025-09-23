The TechBeat: What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers (9/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira &amp; Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. ⁠ ⁠Is Elon Musk’s Timeline for Mars Colonization Still Feasible After 2025? By @lonewolf [ 8 Min read ] Analyzing if Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans remain achievable beyond 2025, factoring in technology, funding, and future challenges. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. XYO, the DePIN Project With 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain’s First Data-Focused L1 By @chainwire [ 5 Min read ] With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance. Read More. Making LLMs Efficient: Reducing Memory Usage Without Breaking Quality By @sushant523 [ 3 Min read ] Optimal memory-quality tradeoffs for efficient language models. Read More. Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More. Can You Spend Crypto Without Selling It? Inside The ether.fi Cash Card’s “Never Sell” Revolution By @ishanpandey [ 10 Min read ] In-depth review of the Ether.Fi Cash Card – a DeFi-driven Visa that lets you spend crypto without selling it. Read More. Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. New frontiers in Human AI Interface By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More. Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide By @wassimchegham [ 8 Min read ] This guide will walk you through securing a Node.js MCP server from the ground up using JWT. Read More. How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System By @lev-goukassian [ 4 Min read ] Ternary Moral Logic ensures accountability through parallel conscience, auditable logs, and the Goukassian Promise. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Reliability with Continuous Performance by Design By @siafoundation [ 7 Min read ] Sia delivers true cloud reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Decentralized design ensures continuous performance, even during outages. Read More. How People Use ChatGPT By @hacker-Antho [ 5 Min read ] A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, “How People Use ChatGPT”, finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. Read More. I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] Discover how DeFi lending and EMCD Onlock differs from banks: no middlemen, just protocols, smart contracts, and instant liquidity for borrowers and depositors. Read More. 10 Influential Women in The AI Space By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision. Read More. What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers By @ainativedev [ 4 Min read ] Explore 12 powerful MCP servers that supercharge your dev workflow - from Docker and GitHub to Slack, Snyk, and more. Read More. Michael Saylor Predicts $21 Million BTC, Analysts Choose Pepeto Over XRP

By @tokenwire [ 3 Min read ] Saylor's ambitious prediction has led investors to seek out altcoins with strong growth potential for the upcoming cycle. The TechBeat: What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers (9/23/2025)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/23 14:10

Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries

By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira & Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More.

Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases?

By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More.

⁠ ⁠Is Elon Musk’s Timeline for Mars Colonization Still Feasible After 2025?

By @lonewolf [ 8 Min read ] Analyzing if Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans remain achievable beyond 2025, factoring in technology, funding, and future challenges. Read More.

How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry

By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More.

XYO, the DePIN Project With 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain’s First Data-Focused L1

By @chainwire [ 5 Min read ] With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance. Read More.

Making LLMs Efficient: Reducing Memory Usage Without Breaking Quality

By @sushant523 [ 3 Min read ] Optimal memory-quality tradeoffs for efficient language models. Read More.

Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy

By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More.

Can You Spend Crypto Without Selling It? Inside The ether.fi Cash Card’s “Never Sell” Revolution

By @ishanpandey [ 10 Min read ] In-depth review of the Ether.Fi Cash Card – a DeFi-driven Visa that lets you spend crypto without selling it. Read More.

Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers

By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More.

New frontiers in Human AI Interface

By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More.

Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide

By @wassimchegham [ 8 Min read ] This guide will walk you through securing a Node.js MCP server from the ground up using JWT. Read More.

How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System

By @lev-goukassian [ 4 Min read ] Ternary Moral Logic ensures accountability through parallel conscience, auditable logs, and the Goukassian Promise. Read More.

Sia Redefines Cloud Reliability with Continuous Performance by Design

By @siafoundation [ 7 Min read ] Sia delivers true cloud reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Decentralized design ensures continuous performance, even during outages. Read More.

How People Use ChatGPT

By @hacker-Antho [ 5 Min read ] A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, “How People Use ChatGPT”, finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. Read More.

I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] Discover how DeFi lending and EMCD Onlock differs from banks: no middlemen, just protocols, smart contracts, and instant liquidity for borrowers and depositors. Read More.

10 Influential Women in The AI Space

By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision. Read More.

What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers

By @ainativedev [ 4 Min read ] Explore 12 powerful MCP servers that supercharge your dev workflow - from Docker and GitHub to Slack, Snyk, and more. Read More.

Developers Gain Version Control, A/B Testing for Prompts in OpenAI Rollout

By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] OpenAI now treats prompts as API primitives - centralized, versioned, and callable - enabling collaboration, A/B testing, and dynamic integration like never before. Read More.

Michael Saylor Predicts $21 Million BTC, Analysts Choose Pepeto Over XRP

By @tokenwire [ 3 Min read ] Saylor's ambitious prediction has led investors to seek out altcoins with strong growth potential for the upcoming cycle.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
