The Tenth Anniversary Blockchain Festival HiveFest 2025 Will Be Held in Kuala Lumpur

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/04 22:27
HIVE
HIVE$0.1963-2.86%
  • The anniversary HiveFest 2025 will be held from October 15 to 19 in Malaysia.
  • The program includes conferences, workshops and cultural events.
  • Registration is open and tickets can be paid in Hive tokens.

In October 2025, the Hive blockchain community will gather in Kuala Lumpur for the anniversary HiveFest. The forum, which has been held annually since 2016, will mark a decade and return to Asia for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said participants will be treated to a five-day program combining business sessions and cultural events.

HiveFest originated from the SteemFest conferences, and after the launch of the Hive blockchain in 2020, the event was officially renamed. During this time, events have been held in Europe, North and South America, and during COVID-19 were held in a VR format. With the return to offline meetups in 2022, the community continued the tradition of annual gatherings, emphasizing the global nature of the ecosystem.

According to organizer Roeland Pe, the ten-year anniversary demonstrates the sustainability and engagement of the community. Since the first informal meetup, the number of participants has grown significantly, and now HiveFest has become a large-scale festival of ideas, technologies and decentralized projects, the organizers stressed.

In 2025, the forum will be held under the thematic name Tropical Surge. Participants are expected to tour the city, get acquainted with the culture and modern look of Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian capital will be the first Asian venue for HiveFest after Bangkok in 2019, which should attract more participants from the region and emphasize openness to new audiences.

The main program is designed for two days of the conference: on October 16 and 17, there will be presentations, panel discussions and workshops on the Hive and Web3 ecosystem. Developers, content creators and entrepreneurs working with dApps are also scheduled to speak. Additionally, there will be master classes on developing and using apps on the Hive blockchain.

In addition to the keynote, attendees will be able to join guided tours, informal meetups and parties. Among the events:

  • welcome party;
  • a city tour;
  • Hive Expo;
  • gala dinner and more.

This format, according to the organizers, allows to combine learning and networking in an informal atmosphere, keeping the focus on community and sharing experiences.

Registration for HiveFest 2025 is now open. Tickets can be paid for in HIVE or HBD tokens without commissions. The creators of the event emphasized that thanks to funding from Hive DAO and partners, the cost of participation is partially subsidized. There are different ticket categories from basic to support tickets to make participation affordable even for beginners.

Kuala Lumpur Journal Hotel in Bukit Bintang district has been chosen as the event’s base hotel, where group discounts are available. Organizers also note that many participants are planning additional trips around the region, combining the conference with travel.

HiveFest is positioned as an event not only for regular networkers, but also for those who want to learn about Web3 and decentralized services. The organizers invite both developers and investors, as well as ordinary users who want to see how the community is shaping new practices of the digital economy.

Note that Incrypted will be a media partner of HiveFest 2025.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2781-1.59%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249--%
MAY
MAY$0.04293+0.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009291-1.41%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004117+5.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04293+0.70%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

These 52 lessons were learned from the books I read, the lessons I learned from smart traders, and the countless mistakes I made along the way.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005664-9.39%
Partager
PANews2025/04/07 16:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Is Biggest Loser With 20% Slump As Trump-Linked Coin Continues Post-Launch Implosion

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress