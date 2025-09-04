The Tenth Anniversary Blockchain Festival HiveFest 2025 Will Be Held in Kuala Lumpur

The anniversary HiveFest 2025 will be held from October 15 to 19 in Malaysia.

The program includes conferences, workshops and cultural events.

Registration is open and tickets can be paid in Hive tokens.

In October 2025, the Hive blockchain community will gather in Kuala Lumpur for the anniversary HiveFest. The forum, which has been held annually since 2016, will mark a decade and return to Asia for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said participants will be treated to a five-day program combining business sessions and cultural events.

HiveFest originated from the SteemFest conferences, and after the launch of the Hive blockchain in 2020, the event was officially renamed. During this time, events have been held in Europe, North and South America, and during COVID-19 were held in a VR format. With the return to offline meetups in 2022, the community continued the tradition of annual gatherings, emphasizing the global nature of the ecosystem.

According to organizer Roeland Pe, the ten-year anniversary demonstrates the sustainability and engagement of the community. Since the first informal meetup, the number of participants has grown significantly, and now HiveFest has become a large-scale festival of ideas, technologies and decentralized projects, the organizers stressed.

In 2025, the forum will be held under the thematic name Tropical Surge. Participants are expected to tour the city, get acquainted with the culture and modern look of Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian capital will be the first Asian venue for HiveFest after Bangkok in 2019, which should attract more participants from the region and emphasize openness to new audiences.

The main program is designed for two days of the conference: on October 16 and 17, there will be presentations, panel discussions and workshops on the Hive and Web3 ecosystem. Developers, content creators and entrepreneurs working with dApps are also scheduled to speak. Additionally, there will be master classes on developing and using apps on the Hive blockchain.

In addition to the keynote, attendees will be able to join guided tours, informal meetups and parties. Among the events:

welcome party;

a city tour;

Hive Expo;

gala dinner and more.

This format, according to the organizers, allows to combine learning and networking in an informal atmosphere, keeping the focus on community and sharing experiences.

Registration for HiveFest 2025 is now open. Tickets can be paid for in HIVE or HBD tokens without commissions. The creators of the event emphasized that thanks to funding from Hive DAO and partners, the cost of participation is partially subsidized. There are different ticket categories from basic to support tickets to make participation affordable even for beginners.

Kuala Lumpur Journal Hotel in Bukit Bintang district has been chosen as the event’s base hotel, where group discounts are available. Organizers also note that many participants are planning additional trips around the region, combining the conference with travel.

HiveFest is positioned as an event not only for regular networkers, but also for those who want to learn about Web3 and decentralized services. The organizers invite both developers and investors, as well as ordinary users who want to see how the community is shaping new practices of the digital economy.

Note that Incrypted will be a media partner of HiveFest 2025.