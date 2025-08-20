The Thai Data Center Association revealed that it expects Thailand’s data center capacity to triple

2025/08/20
The Thailand Data Center Association expects Thailand’s data center capacity to triple in three years. Bangkok plans to invest roughly $6.5 billion into data centers by 2027

Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, vice chairman of the Thai Data Center Association, disclosed that Thailand wants to boost its data center capacity to about 1 gigawatt by 2027 from 350 megawatts in 2024. He acknowledged that a data center requires an investment of about $10 million for each megawatt.

Thailand draws significant interest for new data center investments

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, giant tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia, are among the firms investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in Thailand and across Southeast Asia. Amazon announced a $5B investment in Thailand for over 15 years, Alphabet revealed plans to invest $1 billion, and Microsoft said it would establish its first regional AI-focused data center in the country.

The country has seen a surge in the data center sector in the wake of its accelerated efforts to boost high-tech industries. Bangkok is looking to surpass the regional leaders in data centers and cloud computing services, including Malaysia and Singapore.

“Thailand has drawn tremendous interest for new data center investments with its steady power generation and water supply.” – Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, Vice Chairman of the Thai Data Center Association.

The country’s Board of Investments already approved investment applications worth 322 billion baht (roughly $9.9 billion) in the first half of 2025. Those investments were allocated to 36 tech projects, most of which are data centers. 

The Thailand AI Optimised Data Center Market report estimated last year that the country’s data center capacity could reach $1.27 billion by 2030. The report revealed that Thailand’s data center market size could surge by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.88% from 2025 to 2030.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also said in her New Year message for 2025 that the government aims to develop the country into a global data hub by investing in advanced data centers and AI infrastructure. The Secretary General to the Prime Minister, Prommin Lertsuridej, argued that data centers and AI ecosystems are key to the nation’s economic growth strategy.

A report by Krungsri Research projected that Thailand’s data center industry will surge by 7.5% to 8.5% per year. According to the report, the growth will be supported by increased foreign investment from multinational technology companies.

Chinese companies invest in Thailand’s data centers

On Monday, Europe’s regional hosting leader, Etix Everywhere, revealed that Bangkok is entering a new era with record-breaking capacity growth and a surge in hyperscale investments. The company revealed in its white paper on Data Center Trends in Thailand 2025 that its current 53 data centers have surpassed Indonesia in operational capacity. According to the report, the country currently has more than 150 MW live and over 500 MW under development. 

China’s Galaxy Data Center announced on August 8 a $2 billion investment in data centers in Thailand. The initiative aims to establish a computing cluster in Rayong, a city situated on the Gulf of the country’s East coast.

The Chinese parent company of GDC, Hoyinn Technologies, also revealed plans to host its data center in Silicon Tech Park, a technology park located in Ban Chang District, west of Rayong. The company’s founder, Feng Hui, said the initiative includes knowledge transfer, local talent development, and the establishment of Rayong as a premier digital hub.

China’s Haoyang Data also got approval in June from the Thai Board of Investment to establish a 300 MW facility in Rayong province. In the same month, China’s Stratus Technology also got approval from the BOI to build a 23.7 billion baht ($727 million) data center in the country.

