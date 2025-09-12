The third phase of pre-deposits for Yei Finance's cross-chain product Clovis sold out within 20 minutes.

PANews reported on September 12 that according to official news, Yei Finance, the leading protocol of Sei Ecosystem, announced that its cross-chain product Clovis continued the sales popularity of the first two rounds of pre-deposits, which were sold out within 90 minutes. The third wave of pre-deposits opened yesterday (September 11) was also sold out within 20 minutes.

Yei Finance said that the fourth wave of pre-deposit quotas is also being planned and is expected to be opened again in the near future.

As the largest lending, DEX and cross-chain integrated protocol on Sei by TVL, the core of Clovis launched by Yei Finance is to build a full-chain clearing and execution layer in the DeFi field, aiming to break through inter-chain barriers and integrate full-chain liquidity, thereby significantly improving capital efficiency.

Clovis's first batch of pre-deposit vaults reportedly supports 10 major public chains, including Arbitrum, Ethereum, Sei, BNB Chain, Base, and Optimism, and accepts a variety of mainstream crypto assets, including USDC, USDT, WBTC, WETH, and WSEI. After depositing assets, users can immediately receive dual rewards: on-chain real income and Clovis points.