The Title Of “Best Player Without A PGA Tour Win” Is Up For Grabs

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 07: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his third shot of the first playoff on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images) Getty Images

The past three weeks have crowned two new PGA Tour winners—Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Young—leaving analysts scrambling to identify the tour’s best player still without a victory.

The clear favorite for that dubious distinction is Denny McCarthy. A sluggish 2025 may have clouded memories of his strong 2023 and 2024 campaigns, which included two runner-up finishes and 13 top-10s across the two seasons. McCarthy’s lone professional win came at the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and he currently sits at No. 44 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Close behind is Byeong Hun An. The South Korean recorded two top-10 finishes in 2025 and finished 74th in the FedEx Cup standings. His 2024 season was far stronger, highlighted by a playoff loss at the Sony Open, five total top-10s, and a 21st-place FedEx Cup finish. He is currently ranked 60th in the world.

Alex Noren also remains winless on the PGA Tour despite runner-up finishes at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and the 2022 Barracuda Championship. Both were secondary events with weaker fields, and Noren has struggled to contend in full-field tournaments. Ranked 59th in the world, he is still searching for a breakthrough.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 29: Max Greyserman of the United States reacts after a putt on the 15th green during the second playoff hole in the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Max Greyserman, however, may be the most likely to shed the label. Since returning to the PGA Tour in 2024, he has finished runner-up four times, including a five-hole playoff loss to Aldrich Potgieter at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Greyserman will return in 2026 with full PGA Tour status, though he sits just outside the cutoff for automatic qualification into Signature Events.

With Fleetwood and Young off the list, the race for the less-coveted title of “Best Player Without a PGA Tour Win” appears to have four strong contenders. Greyserman, given his consistent play and knack for fall events, looks the closest to breaking through.