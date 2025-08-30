the tokenization of equity in Paraguay revolutionizes real estate

Distribution already underway for the first equity tokens on Polkadot, with 6 million dollars tied to the value of the land of the new Innovation Valley in Asunción, Paraguay: the tokenization of real estate is changing the rules in the Latin American region.

What is the real estate tokenization project of Asunción

The Innovation Valley of Asunción is a developing district that combines strategic infrastructure – hotels, convention center, university, data center – in the heart of Paraguay’s capital. In 2025, an equity tokenization project will be launched in collaboration with Paradata, Better Use Blockchain, and Polkadot technology (via the Moonbeam parachain).

This project allows investors to buy and hold tokenized shares on blockchain, linked to the actual value of the land (estimated at 6 million dollars) and the future revenue streams of the properties.

How equity tokens work on Polkadot

130,000 equity tokens will be issued, representing fractional ownership of Innovation Valley. The management of the tokenization and related operations takes place on the Brazilian platform Better Use Blockchain, specifically built for Polkadot and integrated with Moonbeam. According to what reported by Polkadot, the first tranche of these tokens has already been distributed to the founding partners.

The tokens will allow tracking, via blockchain, the entire management of profits (profits from hotels, universities, data centers) and periodically distribute dividends to investors directly on enabled wallets.

When is the launch scheduled and what chronological phases are set

Third quarter 2025: this is the official date for the go-live of the tokenized equity offering, which will be finalized once the integration of global payment gateways and KYC procedures (Know Your Customer, mandatory identity verification for legal and anti-money laundering reasons) is completed.

In 2028, the second tranche will be issued, increasing its liquidity and accessibility to new investors as well. This is one of the first examples in South America of real legal compliance for the tokenization of high-value physical assets.

What are the guarantees and controls on tokenized equities

The issuance of equity tokens follows the current regulations of Paraguay. The government institutions have the power, in the case of judicial decisions, to temporarily block, burn (cancel), or redistribute the tokens to new beneficiaries, ensuring the legal protection of assets and transparency in complex cases (e.g., inheritances, disputes, fraud).

This represents an unprecedented case for the region, making tokenization not only transparent and decentralized, but regulated by local authorities.

What Changes for Investors and the Real Estate Market

The possibility of tokenizing physical assets through Polkadot and fractionalizing ownership into small units opens the doors to global investors, eliminating geographical and financial barriers. Access, transfer, management, and liquidity of real estate shares become immediate and traceable.

The business developer of Polkadot, John Rhodel Bartolome, emphasizes that this project, initially launched as a pilot, is now a strategic reference for all of Latin America and could be replicated in other nations with large real estate markets that are underutilized or hindered by slow bureaucracy.

How to Participate and What to Expect in 2025

Investors will need to register through the KYC procedures on Better Use Blockchain and, once enabled, they will be able to access the purchase of tokens through integrated payment gateways. All official information will be published ahead of the launch. The roadmap identifies key moments: payment integration, KYC validation, equity token issuance, and future governance of revenue streams.

Attention: tokens have legal recognition, but they are not equivalent to shares of listed companies, and the risk related to market, liquidity, and local compliance remains high compared to established instruments like Bitcoin or real estate ETFs.

Prospects and Impact: The Future of Tokenization in Latin America

The initiative in Paraguay represents a new standard for real estate tokenization in the region, combining Polkadot technology, government compliance, and new models of transparent investment. The success or failure of the tokenized Innovation Valley could influence similar projects in Mexico, Brazil, or Argentina.