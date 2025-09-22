The Top Cryptocurrency Investors Are Buying After Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Shibarium Exploit

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is under pressure again after reports of a $2.3 million exploit on its Shibarium network, creating concerns over security and the volatile risky nature of meme-based tokens. Despite SHIB’s huge popularity base remaining a strength, the event has made it an extra risk for investors treating it as a hold for the long term.

In contrast, top crypto investors are strongly supporting Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale-stage DeFi token. Mutuum token price in the current presale phase 6 is $0.035 per token. The presale has already surpassed $16.05 million and more than 16450 supporters. Based on a utility-dual lending-and-borrowing protocol, MUTM is being promoted as a more stable alternative for those who would like growth opportunities minus the volatility of meme coin ecosystems.

Shiba Inu’s Exploit Underscores Risk in Meme-Ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001341, which has shifted intraday recently between approximately $0.00001330 and $0.00001358. Its latest attack on its Shibarium layer-2 network in which nearly $2.3-$2.4 million value of assets stolen has raised security issues in the minds of holders besides its infrastructure maturity.

While SHIB still has strong community support and ongoing social interest, the incident adds a new level of risk and volatility for investors seeing it as a long-term hold. In contrast, new DeFi startup Mutuum Finance is being seen by some investors as offering more return potential with more utility-driven models.

Mutuum Finance Shines in Presale

MUTM round 6 presale reveal that the project is expanding at a rapid pace. It has crossed $16.05 million and has gained more than 16450 holders. Individuals who purchase during this round will be able to make huge profits when the token will be made tradeable. Mutuum Finance is developing a robust ecosystem, and stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Mutuum Finance has also joined forces with CertiK to launch a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to drive the security of the platform. The program invites security developers, white-hat hackers and researchers to submit bugs. The bugs are classified according to risk and effort; risk, critical, major, minor, and low. The program bolsters the protocol as user balances are guaranteed and the trust of the investors is turbo-charged.

The protocol is risk-averse when it comes to market exposure and illiquidity management, and as such close levels, liquidation levels, and incentives for the liquidator do exist. Volatility of assets directly affects the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and rules for liquidation: the higher volatility of an asset is, the more risky the parameters are, the more stringent lending rules can be applied. In addition to this, the reserve multipliers are risk-weighted against assets and render the protocol stable, secure and robust in any nature of a market.

Building the Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance is building a passive borrowing and lending protocol, which will be supported by active capital management and will offer borrowers the ability to borrow against securitized stacks of coins. It utilizes the platform on stability algorithm and interest rate optimisation algorithm based on the drivers of efficiency and long-term capital utilisation resilience.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as investors seek alternatives to Shiba Inu (SHIB) following the latest $2.3M Shibarium exploit. SHIB, trading at $0.00001341, remains fueled by community support but plagued by volatility and security concerns, this latest exploit merely contributes to its poor reputation as a high-risk meme coin. MUTM, however, offers a utility-driven DeFi system with a twin lending-and-borrowing protocol aimed at stability and scalability.

Now in Stage 6 of its presale at $0.035, Mutuum Finance has already raised $16.05M+ and attracted over 16,450 supporters, highlighting strong momentum. Backed by a $50,000 CertiK bug bounty, risk-adjusted lending parameters, and plans for a USD-pegged stablecoin, MUTM is positioning itself as a safer, growth-oriented alternative. Investors can still lock in at Stage 6 prices before the next increase, making this a prime entry point into one of DeFi’s most promising projects.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance