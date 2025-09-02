The Trump family's WLFI tokens are currently worth approximately $5 billion.

PANews reported on September 2nd that entities associated with US President Donald Trump's family now hold approximately $5 billion worth of World Liberty Financial's governance token, WLFI, following a massive token unlock on Monday, according to Cointelegraph. According to World Liberty Financial's official website, DT Marks DEFI LLC and "certain members of the Trump family" hold 22.5 billion WLFI tokens. The company announced on Monday that it unlocked 24.6 billion WLFI tokens as part of its plan to establish an initial circulating supply, causing its price to briefly rise to $0.40 before falling back to approximately $0.23 at press time.
World Liberty Financial had previously stated that the tokens held by the founders, including Trump and his three sons Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, and Eric Trump, would be initially locked up. However, Monday's unlocking valued the Trump family's stake at approximately $5 billion based on the WLFI price at the time of publication.