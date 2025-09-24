The post The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Five seasons in, ‘Slow Horses’ is still getting a perfect score from the critics Apple TV Every year hundreds of new shows and movies join streaming libraries adding to the thousands of titles on offer. Standing out from the crowd is far from straightforward unless a production is a blockbuster franchise. This makes it all the more noteworthy when a sleeper hit surges in interest which is exactly what is happening right now. Slow Horses isn’t your typical glitzy Apple TV+ production. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman, it tells the story of failed spies who end up getting drawn back into crucial cases. Based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron, it debuted in 2022 and quickly got the attention of critics with its gritty realistic premise which is far from James Bond’s world of black tie and baccarat. It earned the show a second season which soon joined the exclusive club of productions with a 100% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t do it by halves as the score was based on 26 reviews with the critics consensus noting that “Slow Horses says neigh to the sophomore jinx with a second season that might be even better than its supremely addictive predecessor.” By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable. That debuts tomorrow and has already pulled off the hat trick by getting another 100% score from critics. That’s not all. Data from Google Trends, which analyzes the popularity of top search queries, shows that the show is on a roll. As IndieWire reported, interest in Slow Horses nearly doubled between season two… The post The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Five seasons in, ‘Slow Horses’ is still getting a perfect score from the critics Apple TV Every year hundreds of new shows and movies join streaming libraries adding to the thousands of titles on offer. Standing out from the crowd is far from straightforward unless a production is a blockbuster franchise. This makes it all the more noteworthy when a sleeper hit surges in interest which is exactly what is happening right now. Slow Horses isn’t your typical glitzy Apple TV+ production. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman, it tells the story of failed spies who end up getting drawn back into crucial cases. Based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron, it debuted in 2022 and quickly got the attention of critics with its gritty realistic premise which is far from James Bond’s world of black tie and baccarat. It earned the show a second season which soon joined the exclusive club of productions with a 100% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t do it by halves as the score was based on 26 reviews with the critics consensus noting that “Slow Horses says neigh to the sophomore jinx with a second season that might be even better than its supremely addictive predecessor.” By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable. That debuts tomorrow and has already pulled off the hat trick by getting another 100% score from critics. That’s not all. Data from Google Trends, which analyzes the popularity of top search queries, shows that the show is on a roll. As IndieWire reported, interest in Slow Horses nearly doubled between season two…

The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:12
Threshold
T$0.01556+0.84%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1578+2.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546+0.52%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3396-6.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Five seasons in, ‘Slow Horses’ is still getting a perfect score from the critics

Apple TV

Every year hundreds of new shows and movies join streaming libraries adding to the thousands of titles on offer. Standing out from the crowd is far from straightforward unless a production is a blockbuster franchise. This makes it all the more noteworthy when a sleeper hit surges in interest which is exactly what is happening right now.

Slow Horses isn’t your typical glitzy Apple TV+ production. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman, it tells the story of failed spies who end up getting drawn back into crucial cases. Based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron, it debuted in 2022 and quickly got the attention of critics with its gritty realistic premise which is far from James Bond’s world of black tie and baccarat.

It earned the show a second season which soon joined the exclusive club of productions with a 100% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t do it by halves as the score was based on 26 reviews with the critics consensus noting that “Slow Horses says neigh to the sophomore jinx with a second season that might be even better than its supremely addictive predecessor.”

By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable.

That debuts tomorrow and has already pulled off the hat trick by getting another 100% score from critics. That’s not all.

Data from Google Trends, which analyzes the popularity of top search queries, shows that the show is on a roll. As IndieWire reported, interest in Slow Horses nearly doubled between season two and season three, reaching its peak during season four. It has smashed that ceiling since then.

Interest in ‘Slow Horses’ hit an annual high with the release of its fifth season

Google Trends

The chart above shows that this week Slow Horses has already hit a score of 100 representing the maximum relative interest worldwide over the past 12 months rather than the absolute number of searches.

There is often a lag between the release of a well-reviewed show and an increase in searches by the public as it takes time for word of mouth to spread. Season five of Slow Horses is bucking that trend though it remains to be seen if it can sustain it. Within a matter of days more original content will hit streamers and vie for audiences’ attention.

The show has already been greenlit for a sixth and seventh season so its future is safe. If it can continue to maintain its popularity in the face of stiff competition, Slow Horses is likely to run and run even longer.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinereid/2025/09/23/the-tv-show-thats-surging-in-interest-on-its-third-100-scored-season/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016041-7.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001719+0.17%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006864+6.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1413+59.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

The post ‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “combo” ETF  Crypto ETF trailblazer  Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund  (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as “groundbreaking.”  “Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets,” Silbert said while commenting on the news.  Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working “expeditiously” in order to bring the product to the market.  A “combo” ETF  The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent.  The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets.  In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a “review” shortly after this.  As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets.  Crypto ETF trailblazer  It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC.  The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs.  Grayscale’s flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.  Source: https://u.today/groundbreaking-barry-silbert-reacts-to-approval-of-etf-with-xrp-exposure
Union
U$0.009984-3.03%
Solana
SOL$215.94-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,170.29-0.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves