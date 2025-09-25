The U.S. launched new national security probes

The U.S. Department of Commerce launched on Wednesday a new national security investigations into a sweeping range of imports, targeting everything from face masks to factory robots, according to a press briefing from the agency that said the probes were officially opened on September 2. The new cases cover personal protective equipment (PPE), medical instruments, […]The U.S. Department of Commerce launched on Wednesday a new national security investigations into a sweeping range of imports, targeting everything from face masks to factory robots, according to a press briefing from the agency that said the probes were officially opened on September 2. The new cases cover personal protective equipment (PPE), medical instruments, […]

2025/09/25
The U.S. Department of Commerce launched on Wednesday a new national security investigations into a sweeping range of imports, targeting everything from face masks to factory robots, according to a press briefing from the agency that said the probes were officially opened on September 2.

The new cases cover personal protective equipment (PPE), medical instruments, advanced robotics, and industrial machinery, with department officials saying they will face higher tariffs if the investigations prove that they are a national security threat.

The administration is asking companies for detailed breakdowns on expected demand, their ability to meet it with U.S. production, and how much of that demand depends on foreign suppliers, especially China.

Commerce demands full breakdowns from companies on foreign reliance

In documents reviewed by the press, Commerce officials requested that manufacturers explain “the extent to which domestic production of robotics and industrial machinery, and their parts and components can meet domestic demand,” and outline the role of foreign supply chains in meeting U.S. needs. This applies to everything from welding robots and machine tools to industrial ovens, laser cutters, and autoclaves.

These probes also extend deep into the medical sector. Items under investigation include surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns, and critical hospital supplies like IV bags, bandages, sutures, crutches, wheelchairs, and beds. The Commerce dept said that it is also requesting data on high-tech medical devices: pacemakers, coronary stents, insulin pumps, heart valves, orthopedic appliances, MRI machines, CT scanners, blood glucose monitors, hearing aids, and prosthetics are all listed.

Companies must also report on how foreign subsidies and what officials call “predatory trade practices” are affecting U.S. supply chains. Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce, said the government is particularly focused on how countries like China are allegedly manipulating global trade in these critical sectors. In Gina’s words:- “We are looking at how foreign government actions impact the availability and reliability of these goods in the U.S.”

While these investigations focus on medical and industrial goods, other probes are running separately. Prescription drugs and drones are being reviewed under different Section 232 tracks. But all are part of a broader strategy under President Trump to tighten U.S. control over strategic imports.

The Commerce Department is not new to this approach. Similar probes are already underway on wind turbines, airplanes, semiconductors, heavy-duty trucks, polysilicon, copper, timber, lumber, and critical minerals. Officials say these industries are essential to both national defense and long-term economic security.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
PANews
2025/09/25
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/25
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18
