The UK Needs To Hear From Bitcoin Supporters — This App Sends Your MP A Message In 1 Click

Bitcoin Policy UK believes that U.K. citizens need to speak up if the British government is going to get policy and regulation around Bitcoin right.

Hence, they’ve launched an easy-to-use app that helps Brits send a letter to their MPs to advocate for Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent topics (e.g., CBDCs).

“We built the app to make it simple for anyone to connect with their MP and push for clear, sensible Bitcoin policy,” said Bitcoin Policy UK co-founder and CEO Susie Violet Ward.

“The UK has largely ignored Bitcoin, and poor regulation and tax policies have stifled growth and innovation while driving businesses out of the country. It is time to change that,” she added.

Here’s How the App Works

Users begin by inputting their full name, email address and postcode. (Note that the app doesn’t require your address or phone number, as it was designed by a privacy-conscious Bitcoiner and new member of the Bitcoin Policy UK team, Sami Shams.)

Then, they select one from the following four issues that’s most important to them:

CBDC opposition

Classification of Bitcoin by FCA

Bitcoin Tax Treatment

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

After that, the app will generate a ready-made letter tailored to the user’s chosen issue, and the app will give you the option to send it to your MP from the app or download it to send it yourself.

The Time to Act Is Now

Members of Bitcoin Policy UK have been hard at work within the halls of power, attempting to educate MPs and other members of government about Bitcoin and why it’s essential that the U.K. embraces it.

But they can’t do this work alone. They need British Bitcoin enthusiasts to speak up to buoy their efforts.

“Decisions being made in Westminster right now will shape the future of Bitcoin in the UK,” said the Bitcoin Policy UK team in a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “The future of Bitcoin in the UK depends on all of us.”

For more on the work that Bitcoin Policy UK does, please see our recent interview with Bitcoin Policy UK co-founder and chief policy officer Freddie New, and be sure to check out New’s tips for how to increase your online privacy, including when transacting with bitcoin.