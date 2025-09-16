The United Nations will establish a "Government Blockchain Academy" next year to teach encryption technology and other knowledge

Par : PANews
2025/09/16 14:15
PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will establish a "Government Blockchain Academy" aimed at educating the public sector about cryptocurrencies and other emerging technologies. The agency announced on Monday that it will partner with the Exponential Science Foundation to launch the academy next year. UNDP said the academy will provide professional education and implementation programs, leveraging technologies like blockchain to help governments drive transformative development, focusing on education to deploy technology to address development challenges. Irena Cerovic, UNDP team leader for Europe and Central Asia, stated that the academy will help countries address challenges in new ways, moving from piloting to implementation and enhancing transparency. Areas of focus include creating digital credentials to improve service convenience and access to financial services. The academy will also teach the use of blockchain to track public procurement, combat corruption, and promote climate finance through tokens. The academy will launch in select countries starting in 2026, with curriculum development beginning this year. It will offer a variety of teaching methods and support governments in creating high-impact blockchain initiatives.

