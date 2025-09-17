The US and UK Reach Agreement on Cryptocurrencies: Including Details on Ripple

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:46
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.545+0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.087-1.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.126+1.04%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134605-0.16%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0324+0.93%

The UK and the US are preparing to cooperate more closely on cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, according to the Financial Times.

The decision came to the fore following a meeting today between British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Both governments are also reportedly developing a joint “digital securities sandbox” program to test blockchain applications in financial services. Cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, as well as major banks like Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays, attended the meeting.

Officials said the meeting was organized “at the last minute” following a letter sent by the crypto industry to the UK government ahead of Trump’s official visit this week. The agreement is expected to specifically cover stablecoins.

Reeves reportedly believes that closer regulatory alignment will increase British companies’ access to the deep and liquid US financial markets and attract American investment to the country. This move comes amid growing political concerns over the recent departure of companies from the London Stock Exchange to New York.

While Donald Trump’s administration has expressed strong support for digital assets, UK regulators are more cautious about systemic risks and price volatility. This approach has British crypto companies worried about falling behind their US competitors.

The issue of regulatory harmonization between the two countries was also raised during Reeves’ meeting with US Ambassador to London Warren Stephens last week. British officials expect that the talks between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Trump on Thursday will also include statements on capital markets harmonization.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Coinbase advisory board member George Osborne wrote in an article for the FT last month, stating that the UK was lagging far behind the US in the cryptocurrency space, and said, “It’s time to catch up.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-us-and-uk-reach-agreement-on-cryptocurrencies-including-details-on-ripple/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

MyStonks' core products are officially deployed on BNB Chain, with the first batch of tens of millions of US stock token assets issued

MyStonks' core products are officially deployed on BNB Chain, with the first batch of tens of millions of US stock token assets issued

PANews reported on September 17th that MyStonks, a decentralized trading platform for US stock tokens, has officially deployed its core product to BNB Chain, issuing an initial batch of US stock tokens worth $15 million. Users will be able to conveniently trade US stock tokens on BNB Chain through the MyStonks platform, enjoying richer ecosystem support and a more efficient on-chain experience.
Binance Coin
BNB$948.96+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08691-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359+0.51%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 12:02
Partager
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $61.7435 million yesterday, with only the Bitwise ETF ETHW experiencing a net inflow.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $61.7435 million yesterday, with only the Bitwise ETF ETHW experiencing a net inflow.

PANews reported on September 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$61.7435 million yesterday (September 16, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.7453 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$438 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$48.1468 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.797 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.595 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.661 billion.
ETHW
ETHW$1.577-0.44%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009399-3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 11:54
Partager
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $292 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $292 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 16, Eastern Time) was US$292 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$209 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.249 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$45.7639 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.68 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$10.7797 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.32 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.775 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.61%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.383 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009399-3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 11:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

MyStonks' core products are officially deployed on BNB Chain, with the first batch of tens of millions of US stock token assets issued

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $61.7435 million yesterday, with only the Bitwise ETF ETHW experiencing a net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $292 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

MoonBull, Popcat, and Pepe: 1000x Crypto Comparisons with MoonBull Whitelist Live

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong will enrich gold investment tools and assist issuers in issuing tokenized gold investment products