The post The US SEC and FINRA are taking action! They’re investigating cryptocurrency companies! Here’s why… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s been some bad news for the recent surge in crypto treasury companies. These companies have landed on the radar of US regulators and could face investigations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC and FINRA contacted cryptocurrency treasury firms about information leaks and unusual transactions ahead of the treasury announcements. US regulators the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating possible insider trading in the stocks of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency treasury strategies, the WSJ reported. Authorities sent letters to nearly 200 companies that had announced such strategies, expressing concern about spikes in trading volume and stock prices just before they publicly announced their crypto strategies. Accordingly, more than 200 companies that announced they were adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies have come under scrutiny by the SEC and FINRA due to unusual stock price fluctuations prior to the announcement of these announcements. The letters also warned that the information could indicate a violation of the Fair Disclosure Regulation (Reg FD), which prohibits companies from disclosing material, non-public information to individual investors. Industry experts say they see the move as the start of a full-scale regulatory investigation into insider trading. Lawyers say such letters often signal the possibility of further investigations into insider trading. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-us-sec-and-finra-are-taking-action-theyre-investigating-cryptocurrency-companies-heres-why/The post The US SEC and FINRA are taking action! They’re investigating cryptocurrency companies! Here’s why… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s been some bad news for the recent surge in crypto treasury companies. These companies have landed on the radar of US regulators and could face investigations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC and FINRA contacted cryptocurrency treasury firms about information leaks and unusual transactions ahead of the treasury announcements. US regulators the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating possible insider trading in the stocks of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency treasury strategies, the WSJ reported. Authorities sent letters to nearly 200 companies that had announced such strategies, expressing concern about spikes in trading volume and stock prices just before they publicly announced their crypto strategies. Accordingly, more than 200 companies that announced they were adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies have come under scrutiny by the SEC and FINRA due to unusual stock price fluctuations prior to the announcement of these announcements. The letters also warned that the information could indicate a violation of the Fair Disclosure Regulation (Reg FD), which prohibits companies from disclosing material, non-public information to individual investors. Industry experts say they see the move as the start of a full-scale regulatory investigation into insider trading. Lawyers say such letters often signal the possibility of further investigations into insider trading. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-us-sec-and-finra-are-taking-action-theyre-investigating-cryptocurrency-companies-heres-why/

The US SEC and FINRA are taking action! They’re investigating cryptocurrency companies! Here’s why…

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 16:41
SphereX
HERE$0.000235-1.67%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274-15.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01662+3.86%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000603-4.88%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.0016-1.35%

There’s been some bad news for the recent surge in crypto treasury companies. These companies have landed on the radar of US regulators and could face investigations.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC and FINRA contacted cryptocurrency treasury firms about information leaks and unusual transactions ahead of the treasury announcements.

US regulators the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating possible insider trading in the stocks of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency treasury strategies, the WSJ reported.

Authorities sent letters to nearly 200 companies that had announced such strategies, expressing concern about spikes in trading volume and stock prices just before they publicly announced their crypto strategies.

Accordingly, more than 200 companies that announced they were adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies have come under scrutiny by the SEC and FINRA due to unusual stock price fluctuations prior to the announcement of these announcements.

The letters also warned that the information could indicate a violation of the Fair Disclosure Regulation (Reg FD), which prohibits companies from disclosing material, non-public information to individual investors.

Industry experts say they see the move as the start of a full-scale regulatory investigation into insider trading.

Lawyers say such letters often signal the possibility of further investigations into insider trading.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-us-sec-and-finra-are-taking-action-theyre-investigating-cryptocurrency-companies-heres-why/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

PANews reported on September 26th that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, despite the market decline following the bearish call by legendary trader Eugene, another well-known smart money address purchased 89.44 WBTC, spending a total of $9.829 million USDT at an average price of $109,897. This address previously shorted BTC during the LUNA/UST crash, generating a profit of $5.16 million and profiting $13.293 million by bottom-fishing in BTC and ETH. The address's most recent BTC reduction was at $115,000.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,518.68-1.88%
Terra
LUNA$0.1337-2.33%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$109,545.11-1.88%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 16:17
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.747-2.90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01773+4.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06202--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager
Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ethereum holders are shifting attention to Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto token presale making waves in the crypto presale list of 2025 among the top crypto presales.
Waves
WAVES$0.957-3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01147-3.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization

Altseason or Bitcoin Season? Key Bitcoin Market News 2025 for Traders