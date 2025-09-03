The Verkhovna Rada Supports the Bill on Crypto Assets in the First Reading

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/03 17:03
Moonveil
MORE$0.0996+3.14%
  • Ukrainian MPs have passed the first reading of the draft law “On virtual assets”.
  • It defines the legal status of crypto assets and regulates the market of related services, as well as establishes taxation peculiarities.
  • As stated earlier, after the first reading, the document will be finalized. It is not excluded that the text may change significantly.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on September 3, 2025, voted for the adoption of the bill on crypto-assets in the first reading. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The document was supported by 246 MPs, with one person voting against, and more than 30 representatives of the Verkhovna Rada abstaining from voting.

Zheleznyak noted that lawmakers have not yet decided who will act as the industry regulator in Ukraine. The politician also confirmed that the document will undergo a major revision in the future.

The document establishes the basic norms of regulation of the industry, including the definition of terms, requirements for service providers, and brings Ukrainian legislation in this area closer to the European regulation MiCA.

In addition, the bill prescribes taxation of transactions with digital assets. For individuals, income from transactions with cryptocurrencies is subject to personal income tax rate of 18% and military levy. Earlier it was reported that until the end of 2026 for the owners of crypto-assets will be a preferential rate of personal income tax — 5%.

Note, as repeatedly emphasized, after the first reading, the document will be finalized and it will take a long time. According to Zheleznyak, the text of the bill may undergo significant changes before the second reading.

Back in April 2025, the bill received unanimous support of the specialized Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy. At that time, it was assumed that the document would soon be submitted for the first reading.

However, later, as Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, the document was removed from the agenda at the initiative of the Presidential Office. The reason for this, according to the MP, was the influence of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market.

The Commission itself denied this. Ruslan Magomedov, head of the agency, said at Incrypted Conference 2025 that it “makes no sense” for the Commission to block the document.

This news is being updated. Stay tuned to Incrypted for the publication of new details.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.56+1.33%
Everscale
EVER$0.00983+4.02%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

PANews reported on September 3rd that Swedish listed company H100 Group announced it had purchased an additional 47.16 Bitcoins at an average price of approximately SEK 1,058,103 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56 Bitcoins. The company stated that it had reached the first 1,000 Bitcoin milestone and would continue to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 18:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

HIVE Digital Technologies Completes Phase 2 of Its Yguazú Project in Paraguay Reaching 18 EH/s, Producing 8 Bitcoin per Day from Hydroelectric Power