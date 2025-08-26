The Virtuals AI Agents Bonanza — $ROBOT by RoboStack and $BOOKIE

Par : Medium
2025/08/26 18:04
Welcome to the Virtuals Society, where onchain AI meets the edge of innovation. It all starts with the OGs, then flows into Genesis, the real engine powering the next wave. This is beyond alpha and pump signals!

Genesis is the Virtuals AI launchpad and comes with no shady presales, just a clean points-based system where merit wins. Virgen Points are the key, which you earn by creating content, joining launches, trading agent tokens, or staking!

They are recalculated daily and expire rather fast, so only active contributors stay ahead. The Kaito Yappers and the AI agents stakers will earn Virgen Points, so the hustle is simplified.

All you need? Pledge Virgen Points + $VIRTUAL to lock in allocations at fixed prices. It’s all onchain, simple, fair, and open to all. Are you ready to dive into the AI future?

Don’t skip the research part, and see what the OGs are saying! In short, Genesis is your gateway and Virgen Points are your tickets. Keep earning and stay involved… but remember that in this game it’s the activity that opens doors.

I pledged for several AI agents in my first week on Virtuals and all performed well. However, some performed excellent and beyond any predictions. My stash of $BIZ, $ARBUS and $AXR are valued at $127 and…

