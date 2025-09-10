The Weeknd Blocked From A New No. 1 By Two Of The Biggest Rock Stars Of All Time

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:34
B
B$0,5944-5,09%
Sidekick
K$0,163+0,06%
Threshold
T$0,0164+0,86%
Union
U$0,00924-8,51%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,3858-0,73%
ROCK
ROCK$0,02673-3,84%

The Weeknd’s Beauty Behind the Madness anniversary reissue sparks three top 10 U.K. hits as “Often,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Tell Your Friends” debut. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: In this image released on December 7, The Weeknd performs during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour at SoFi Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Getty Images for Live Nation

Since his debut album Beauty Behind the Madness dropped in 2015, The Weeknd has released multiple bestselling collections, including some that have produced a number of the most successful songs of all time. The Canadian R&B and pop superstar never misses, and all of his full-lengths have become hugely commercially popular… but none have quite managed the magic of his first.

The Weeknd recently celebrated Beauty Behind the Madness’s tenth anniversary by re-releasing it on vinyl. He also shared multiple tracks from the project on the same format, and thanks to that move, he earns several new top 10 hits in the United Kingdom, as some of his oldest smashes debut in impressive positions.

Three The Weeknd Tracks Enter the Top 10

Three songs from Beauty Behind the Madness appear on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts for the first time. All three open inside the top 10 on both rosters, proving there’s still significant interest in The Weeknd’s catalog — especially in owning these beloved cuts on physical formats.

“Often,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Tell Your Friends”

The biggest win among the bunch, “Often,” opens at No. 3 on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts. “Can’t Feel My Face” comes in just one space beneath at No. 4 on both, while “Tell Your Friends” launches at No. 5.

New Highs on the Vinyl Chart

On the Official Vinyl Singles chart, The Weeknd goes from two top 10s to five all at once. Amazingly, none of his tracks had ever peaked at Nos. 3, 4, or 5 before. “Blinding Lights” hit No. 1, while “One of the Girls” stalled at No. 2.

Doubling The Weeknd’s Top 10s

The superstar also doubles his total top 10s on the Official Physical Singles ranking. “Blinding Lights” once led the charge, “One of the Girls” with Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp peaked at No. 3, and “Take My Breath” stalled at No. 7. With this week’s new arrivals, he jumps from three top 10s to six in one swing.

Three Cuts Land on Singles Sales Chart

All three tracks also appear on the Official Singles Sales chart, the list of bestselling tunes across all formats and methods. “Often” and “Can’t Feel My Face” return, while “Tell Your Friends” makes its debut.

More The Weeknd Smashes Chart

Three other Weeknd classics — “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Timeless” with Playboi Carti — also live on the Official Hip Hop & R&B Singles chart. “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears” hold steady at Nos. 15 and 17, respectively, while “Timeless” slips one space to No. 21.

David Bowie and Mick Jagger Beat The Weeknd

On both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts, The Weeknd is beaten only by the same two tunes: “Dancing in the Street” by Mick Jagger and David Bowie, which debuts at No. 1, and “Maine” by Noah Kahan, which launches in the runner-up spot.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/the-weeknd-blocked-from-a-new-no-1-by-two-of-the-biggest-rock-stars-of-all-time/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0,10124+0,81%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006098-3,89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,135189-1,21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Partager
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0,00926-8,31%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10124+0,81%
CATCH
CATCH$0,0313+3,30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53,34+5,06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,000478-1,54%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,135189-1,21%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)