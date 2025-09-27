The Wild Story of a Cancer Patient, Meme Coin, Scammers, And Pump.Fun

A cancer patient recently gained huge support from the crypto community after a scammer stole $32,000 from his treatment fund. He raised more than enough to pay for healthcare, and has since begun donating the surplus cash. In today’s dark climate of increasing scams and political instability, incidents like this remind us of crypto’s lighter side. For one rare moment, the community came together to rectify a great injustice. Crypto Fighting Cancer Earlier this week, Steam removed a game, “Block Blasters,” after community sleuths warned that it contained crypto-stealing malware. The game had been active for months, but it took a massive burst of public outcry to get it removed. The full story, however, is less well-known. It involves one cancer patient, a dangerous scam, and the crypto community coming together. 26-year-old Twitch streamer rastalandTV is a stage 4 cancer patient who turned to crypto to raise funds for treatment. He launched a CANCER meme coin on Pump.fun, and promoted it on his streams. This token gained a moderate amount of traction, raising around $32,000 from the community. Soon, however, a particularly jarring scam took place. A hacker gave this user an on-stream donation, requesting that he play Block Blasters, claiming that it was a little-known indie favorite. In actuality, this game quickly drained all of RastalandTV’s crypto wallets, consuming the creator fees earned from his CANCER token. This shocking incident led the community to rally on behalf of this streamer’s fight against cancer. Sleuths unmasked the perpetrator, a young Argentinian national living in Miami, and managed to compel Steam to remove Block Blasters and other crypto malware games. Generosity All Around Moreover, the crypto community managed to pump CANCER to new heights. Its market cap briefly reached a sum just under $8 million before rastalandTV announced that he had enough resources to continue paying for treatment. Naturally, this led interest to diminish, albeit not completely. CANCER Market Cap. Source: Pump.fun Since making this announcement, this Twitch streamer has begun donating the surplus proceeds to other charitable donations. On top of major contributions to cancer research institutions, rastalandTV has also been using his crypto in a mutual aid campaign, giving assistance to other terminal patients in need. In the last few weeks, the meme coin community has rallied in response to a few particularly appalling news items. The crypto community needs stories like CANCER, too. Even though this episode highlights the ruthless and mercenary nature of today’s scammers, better impulses proved to win in the end. Decentralized finance has a great power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. No matter how dark things may seem in today’s society, we always have the choice to help one another.A cancer patient recently gained huge support from the crypto community after a scammer stole $32,000 from his treatment fund. He raised more than enough to pay for healthcare, and has since begun donating the surplus cash. In today’s dark climate of increasing scams and political instability, incidents like this remind us of crypto’s lighter side. For one rare moment, the community came together to rectify a great injustice. Crypto Fighting Cancer Earlier this week, Steam removed a game, “Block Blasters,” after community sleuths warned that it contained crypto-stealing malware. The game had been active for months, but it took a massive burst of public outcry to get it removed. The full story, however, is less well-known. It involves one cancer patient, a dangerous scam, and the crypto community coming together. 26-year-old Twitch streamer rastalandTV is a stage 4 cancer patient who turned to crypto to raise funds for treatment. He launched a CANCER meme coin on Pump.fun, and promoted it on his streams. This token gained a moderate amount of traction, raising around $32,000 from the community. Soon, however, a particularly jarring scam took place. A hacker gave this user an on-stream donation, requesting that he play Block Blasters, claiming that it was a little-known indie favorite. In actuality, this game quickly drained all of RastalandTV’s crypto wallets, consuming the creator fees earned from his CANCER token. This shocking incident led the community to rally on behalf of this streamer’s fight against cancer. Sleuths unmasked the perpetrator, a young Argentinian national living in Miami, and managed to compel Steam to remove Block Blasters and other crypto malware games. Generosity All Around Moreover, the crypto community managed to pump CANCER to new heights. Its market cap briefly reached a sum just under $8 million before rastalandTV announced that he had enough resources to continue paying for treatment. Naturally, this led interest to diminish, albeit not completely. CANCER Market Cap. Source: Pump.fun Since making this announcement, this Twitch streamer has begun donating the surplus proceeds to other charitable donations. On top of major contributions to cancer research institutions, rastalandTV has also been using his crypto in a mutual aid campaign, giving assistance to other terminal patients in need. In the last few weeks, the meme coin community has rallied in response to a few particularly appalling news items. The crypto community needs stories like CANCER, too. Even though this episode highlights the ruthless and mercenary nature of today’s scammers, better impulses proved to win in the end. Decentralized finance has a great power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. No matter how dark things may seem in today’s society, we always have the choice to help one another.

The Wild Story of a Cancer Patient, Meme Coin, Scammers, And Pump.Fun

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:32
Wilder World
WILD$0.2377+3.57%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002402+11.98%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005245+4.48%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009451+5.16%
FUND
FUND$0.0188-18.22%

A cancer patient recently gained huge support from the crypto community after a scammer stole $32,000 from his treatment fund. He raised more than enough to pay for healthcare, and has since begun donating the surplus cash.

In today’s dark climate of increasing scams and political instability, incidents like this remind us of crypto’s lighter side. For one rare moment, the community came together to rectify a great injustice.

Crypto Fighting Cancer

Earlier this week, Steam removed a game, “Block Blasters,” after community sleuths warned that it contained crypto-stealing malware. The game had been active for months, but it took a massive burst of public outcry to get it removed.

The full story, however, is less well-known. It involves one cancer patient, a dangerous scam, and the crypto community coming together.

26-year-old Twitch streamer rastalandTV is a stage 4 cancer patient who turned to crypto to raise funds for treatment. He launched a CANCER meme coin on Pump.fun, and promoted it on his streams.

This token gained a moderate amount of traction, raising around $32,000 from the community.

Soon, however, a particularly jarring scam took place. A hacker gave this user an on-stream donation, requesting that he play Block Blasters, claiming that it was a little-known indie favorite.

In actuality, this game quickly drained all of RastalandTV’s crypto wallets, consuming the creator fees earned from his CANCER token.

This shocking incident led the community to rally on behalf of this streamer’s fight against cancer. Sleuths unmasked the perpetrator, a young Argentinian national living in Miami, and managed to compel Steam to remove Block Blasters and other crypto malware games.

Generosity All Around

Moreover, the crypto community managed to pump CANCER to new heights. Its market cap briefly reached a sum just under $8 million before rastalandTV announced that he had enough resources to continue paying for treatment.

Naturally, this led interest to diminish, albeit not completely.

CANCER Market CapCANCER Market Cap. Source: Pump.fun

Since making this announcement, this Twitch streamer has begun donating the surplus proceeds to other charitable donations.

On top of major contributions to cancer research institutions, rastalandTV has also been using his crypto in a mutual aid campaign, giving assistance to other terminal patients in need.

In the last few weeks, the meme coin community has rallied in response to a few particularly appalling news items. The crypto community needs stories like CANCER, too.

Even though this episode highlights the ruthless and mercenary nature of today’s scammers, better impulses proved to win in the end.

Decentralized finance has a great power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. No matter how dark things may seem in today’s society, we always have the choice to help one another.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02822+0.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121+6.98%
MAY
MAY$0.03896+2.87%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 16:24
Partager
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0.3618+3.34%
Union
U$0.010554+7.37%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03605+0.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Partager
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4241+3.41%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02805+12.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.1229+1.69%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime