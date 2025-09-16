The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

Par : PANews
2025/09/16
PANews reported on September 16 that according to Jiemian News, the world's first AI Agent trading market MuleRun (translated as "Mule Run") has officially launched and is open to all users. It is also the world's first AI worker marketplace, that is, AI digital labor market.

MuleRun previously announced the launch of two financial agents, focusing on US stock investment research and cryptocurrency market analysis respectively. The blockchain analysis agent is called "Crypto Alpha Hunt" and was created by MuleRun in collaboration with veteran users in the Bitcoin field. It aims to help users quickly identify early-stage cryptocurrencies with high growth potential.

