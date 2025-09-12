The World’s Giant DTCC Has Made an Exciting Decision for XRP and Two Altcoins! Is Approval Coming?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 23:20
Union
U$0,00919-2,33%
Solana
SOL$240,33+5,64%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005362+2,79%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04553+0,10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006123+7,04%
XRP
XRP$3,0665+1,89%

The SEC has not approved any altcoin ETFs other than Bitcoin and Ethereum to date. Currently, ETF applications for altcoins like XRP and Solana (SOL) are pending before the SEC.

At this point, while altcoin ETFs are expected to be approved one after another in the coming months, an important development has occurred.

Accordingly, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) reported that it has listed the Fidelity Solana (SOL) ETF, Canary Hedera (HBAR) ETF, and Canary XRP (XRP) ETF on its website.

This listing has created excitement in the cryptocurrency community as it signals that these ETFs may soon be approved by the SEC.

Nate Geraci, Head of Asset Management at NovaDius, who is monitoring DTCC’s listing, said: “DTCC listing the Fidelity SOL ETF and Canary XRP & HBAR ETFs means *nothing* from a regulatory perspective. It all depends on the SEC.”

A DTCC listing is generally considered a positive signal for an ETF considering launch. However, a DTCC listing is independent of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scrutiny and does not guarantee listing.

DTCCs play a crucial role in the American ETF market. When an ETF is added to the DTCC list, it means that an intermediary bank has requested a DTCC designation for that ETF fund, and the DTCC may execute this action at an unspecified future date following SEC approval.

According to Bloomberg, the XRP and Solana ETFs have a 95% probability of approval, while the HBAR ETF has a 90% probability. While the SEC’s deadline to approve or reject XRP and Solana is October, the SEC has so far postponed all altcoin-related ETF applications until the deadline.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-worlds-giant-dtcc-has-made-an-exciting-decision-for-xrp-and-two-altcoins-is-approval-coming/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0,000022+7,84%
Particl
PART$0,2055+0,98%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0,35879+8,83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,10656+19,73%
HIVE
HIVE$0,2103+2,18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,97+2,42%
MAY
MAY$0,0445+3,12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa