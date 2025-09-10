The XRP Community Has Spoken: Consensus Shows When They Plan To Sell Their Coins

The XRP community is embarking on a new debate following a strong message from Gina, a well-followed voice in the space. In a post on X, she revealed when most XRP holders plan to sell their coins and warned that this could cause many people to miss out on significantly larger long-term gains if the adoption of the digital asset continues to grow.

Most XRP Holders Aim To Sell Between $10 And $20

Gina explained that 99% of XRP holders are likely to sell their coins once the token reaches the $10 to $20 range. She pointed out that financial markets are not only moved by numbers and data but also by human behavior. Investors often view round-number prices, such as $10 or $20, as significant milestones. For many retail traders, these levels are life-changing opportunities, and the urge to lock in profits becomes particularly strong at these points.

History shows, however, that selling too soon can mean missing out on the next wave of growth. Assets that are still in the early stages of adoption often experience significant growth once their use becomes widespread. For XRP, a mass sell-off at $10 or $20 could impact supply, but those who choose to stay invested for longer may benefit more if adoption continues to expand. Gina’s statement highlights this choice very clearly: take short-term gains at common price levels or hold for the larger rewards that could come if the asset secures its role in the financial system.

XRP Adoption Sparks Talk of Bitcoin Decoupling

Gina also emphasized that XRP should not be viewed solely as a speculative investment. She said it is an integral part of a financial infrastructure now being developed by Ripple. Because of these steps, Gina believes the asset could eventually decouple from Bitcoin’s price movements.

Assets that gain straightforward utility and strong demand from enterprises often create their own independent paths in the market. For XRP, this shift could stem from increased ODL volumes, greater adoption of RLUSD, approval of institutional products such as ETFs, and reduced influence from speculative trading. While Bitcoin and the broader market may still impact the altcoin in the short term, the growing adoption of real-world use could give it a unique direction of its own.

For XRP holders, they can either sell at the common targets, between $10 and $20, joining the majority who will lock in quick profits, or they can wait and see if the altcoin achieves the bigger role she describes, rising on its own and shaping the new financial system. The future direction of the digital asset will be shaped by how well Ripple continues to grow, how widely its technology is adopted by businesses and institutions, and also by the choices that current holders make at present.