The post Theo Von Asks DHS To Take Down Deportation Video Featuring Him appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Department of Homeland Security appeared to remove a video promoting the Trump administration’s deportation policy featuring a clip of comedian and podcast host Theo Von after he called on the agency to take it down the night before, saying his thoughts on the issue were “more nuanced than this video allows.” The podcast host said his views were “more nuanced” than what the DHS video allowed. FilmMagic Key Facts DHS, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, posted a video that featured a clip of Von saying “heard you got deported dude, bye,” before claiming the administration oversaw 1.6 million “self-deportations” and 400,000 deportations over the last 250 days. In a post on X, Von asked DHS to send him a check and “please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos.” “When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows,” Von wrote, distancing himself from the video, which ends with the message: “leave now.” It is unclear why the clip was taken down on Wednesday, and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. Key Background Von, who hosts the podcast “This Past Weekend,” was one of several podcasters to interview President Donald Trump before the 2024 election, including Joe Rogan and Adin Ross. “This Past Weekend” has 4.27 million subscribers on YouTube, and Trump’s willingness to appear on podcasts is frequently credited for expanding the president’s support among younger men. Von, who does not identify with a particular political side, The New York Times reported in an April review of his podcast, has previously pushed back against the Trump administration since the president took office in January. In a June interview with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Von called the prospect… The post Theo Von Asks DHS To Take Down Deportation Video Featuring Him appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Department of Homeland Security appeared to remove a video promoting the Trump administration’s deportation policy featuring a clip of comedian and podcast host Theo Von after he called on the agency to take it down the night before, saying his thoughts on the issue were “more nuanced than this video allows.” The podcast host said his views were “more nuanced” than what the DHS video allowed. FilmMagic Key Facts DHS, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, posted a video that featured a clip of Von saying “heard you got deported dude, bye,” before claiming the administration oversaw 1.6 million “self-deportations” and 400,000 deportations over the last 250 days. In a post on X, Von asked DHS to send him a check and “please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos.” “When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows,” Von wrote, distancing himself from the video, which ends with the message: “leave now.” It is unclear why the clip was taken down on Wednesday, and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. Key Background Von, who hosts the podcast “This Past Weekend,” was one of several podcasters to interview President Donald Trump before the 2024 election, including Joe Rogan and Adin Ross. “This Past Weekend” has 4.27 million subscribers on YouTube, and Trump’s willingness to appear on podcasts is frequently credited for expanding the president’s support among younger men. Von, who does not identify with a particular political side, The New York Times reported in an April review of his podcast, has previously pushed back against the Trump administration since the president took office in January. In a June interview with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Von called the prospect…