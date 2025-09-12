There’s More ‘Wednesday’ Coming Than Just Season 3 With New Spin-Off

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 01:32
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.12%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008926+1.77%
GET
GET$0.008521+0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09696-3.33%
KlayDice
DICE$0.002952-0.06%

It is no great surprise that Wednesday was not just renewed for season 3, but that happened way, way before season 2 ever aired. It’s one of Netflix’s most-viewed shows of all time, and even if season 2 (after a ridiculous three year delay) doesn’t match that, it’s still huge.

But fans may not realize that there’s more Wednesday coming besides season 3, which is supposed to start filming in the spring, and may actually get here in less than two years this time, barring any production issues.

There is a spin-off in the works, and you can roll the dice on which character you think it’s for. It’s an Addams, but it’s (drumroll) Uncle Fester! Played by Fred Armisen. This has been mumbled about for a while now, but in the wake of season 3 airing, we’re starting to hear more about it from Armisen himself.

“Yeah we’re working on it,” Armisen re-confirmed to Jimmy Fallon, “It’s fantastic, it’s amazing.” And here’s him talking to Deadline:

“It’s so fun to do. It feels very organic,” said Armisen. “That’s all I can really say about it as far as the anticipation of it all. I love getting to do it and to embody this character who’s existed for a long time. That’s the fun of it.”

Given that Wednesday is clearly aimed at a younger crowd with Gen Z superstar Jenna Ortega leading it, I do wonder how things will go led by the 58 year-old Armisen in terrifying bald form. Don’t get me wrong, Fester is a fun character and has been across both seasons. His outside-the-school antics have been ridiculous. But I am certainly curious to see how that’s going to go. I would have thought that maybe a spin-off starring just the parents, separated from Wednesday plots, might have been a better call.

One open question is when this Fester spin-off may finally arrive, as it has been in the works since 2023. You might think the plan would be to release it during the break between Wednesday seasons so that Addams momentum can continue. That’s what we’ve seen with other shows like Reacher (spin-off Neagley), The Boys (spin-off Gen Z), The Walking Dead (spin-off Fear the Walking Dead) and House of the Dragon (spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms). So, this isn’t all that uncommon.

Again…Fester? Really? Armisen is great but we’ll see how this goes, and when we get more details on the project, which does not appear to be soon.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/11/theres-more-wednesday-coming-than-just-season-3-with-new-spin-off/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$21.344-11.82%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09172+2.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.17%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Partager
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.93+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16009+0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now