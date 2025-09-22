The post These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses. In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year.  S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition.  Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future.  With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session. TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share. Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth.  Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date. LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Centene (NYSE: CNC) Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this… The post These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses. In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year.  S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition.  Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future.  With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session. TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share. Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth.  Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date. LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Centene (NYSE: CNC) Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this…

These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity

2025/09/22
While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses.

In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year. 

S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello

At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD)

Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition. 

Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future. 

With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session.

TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU)

The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share.

Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth. 

Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date.

LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Centene (NYSE: CNC)

Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this year as regulatory uncertainty and reimbursement concerns rattled markets. The stock was last valued at $31.77.

CNC YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Despite 2025’s weakness, the company remains one of the largest providers of government-backed healthcare plans, serving millions of members with a diversified portfolio. 

Its scale, cost efficiency, and exposure to growing healthcare demand suggest the selloff may be driven more by sentiment than fundamentals. Once policy risks normalize, the stock could regain its defensive appeal.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/these-3-worst-performing-stocks-of-2025-could-be-your-best-buying-opportunity/

