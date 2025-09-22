The post These 50 People Are Leading The Charge On Sustainability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Current Climate brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Monday. Sign up to get it in your inbox. Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes Record-shattering heat, billion-dollar storms and rising seas are unfolding as political pushback, misinformation and wavering international agreements threaten to stall climate progress. Yet across sectors and continents, a new climate economy is advancing anyway—fueled by record clean energy investment, China’s green-tech boom and a worldwide surge in renewable power. In a moment of fading political consensus, but accelerating real-world change, decisive leadership matters more than ever. Now in its second year, the Forbes Sustainability Leaders list honors 50 people setting the pace for a just, sustainable economy and defining what climate leadership looks like today. From harnessing AI while meeting soaring energy demands to restoring ecosystems and reshaping global finance, they are not simply working to recover what’s been lost; they are charting the next phase of the transition. Chosen with the guidance of judges — impact investor Laurene Powell Jobs, actor-activist Jane Fonda, investor and climate financier Tom Steyer, clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, social impact founder Charlot Magayi and biotech CEO Ester Baiget —this year’s honorees prove how breakthrough ideas and targeted investment are continuing to deliver measurable progress. As Steyer puts it, “When the sustainable choice is also the smart choice, the future becomes obvious. What’s left is the courage to deliver it.” Read about our honorees here The Big Read Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes Meet The Landscape Architect Behind China’s Sponge Cities In July 2012, a massive flash flood struck Beijing as rainfall in the Chinese capital caused the nearby Juma River to overflow its banks. In less than 24 hours, nearly 60,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes and 79 people died. Damages to… The post These 50 People Are Leading The Charge On Sustainability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Current Climate brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Monday. Sign up to get it in your inbox. Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes Record-shattering heat, billion-dollar storms and rising seas are unfolding as political pushback, misinformation and wavering international agreements threaten to stall climate progress. Yet across sectors and continents, a new climate economy is advancing anyway—fueled by record clean energy investment, China’s green-tech boom and a worldwide surge in renewable power. In a moment of fading political consensus, but accelerating real-world change, decisive leadership matters more than ever. Now in its second year, the Forbes Sustainability Leaders list honors 50 people setting the pace for a just, sustainable economy and defining what climate leadership looks like today. From harnessing AI while meeting soaring energy demands to restoring ecosystems and reshaping global finance, they are not simply working to recover what’s been lost; they are charting the next phase of the transition. Chosen with the guidance of judges — impact investor Laurene Powell Jobs, actor-activist Jane Fonda, investor and climate financier Tom Steyer, clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, social impact founder Charlot Magayi and biotech CEO Ester Baiget —this year’s honorees prove how breakthrough ideas and targeted investment are continuing to deliver measurable progress. As Steyer puts it, “When the sustainable choice is also the smart choice, the future becomes obvious. What’s left is the courage to deliver it.” Read about our honorees here The Big Read Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes Meet The Landscape Architect Behind China’s Sponge Cities In July 2012, a massive flash flood struck Beijing as rainfall in the Chinese capital caused the nearby Juma River to overflow its banks. In less than 24 hours, nearly 60,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes and 79 people died. Damages to…

These 50 People Are Leading The Charge On Sustainability

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:09
RealLink
REAL$0.05987-4.54%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014884+7.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175124-5.46%
Boom
BOOM$0.008161-9.01%
GET
GET$0.006416-11.13%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01735-14.02%

Current Climate brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Monday. Sign up to get it in your inbox.

Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes

Record-shattering heat, billion-dollar storms and rising seas are unfolding as political pushback, misinformation and wavering international agreements threaten to stall climate progress. Yet across sectors and continents, a new climate economy is advancing anyway—fueled by record clean energy investment, China’s green-tech boom and a worldwide surge in renewable power. In a moment of fading political consensus, but accelerating real-world change, decisive leadership matters more than ever.

Now in its second year, the Forbes Sustainability Leaders list honors 50 people setting the pace for a just, sustainable economy and defining what climate leadership looks like today. From harnessing AI while meeting soaring energy demands to restoring ecosystems and reshaping global finance, they are not simply working to recover what’s been lost; they are charting the next phase of the transition.

Chosen with the guidance of judges — impact investor Laurene Powell Jobs, actor-activist Jane Fonda, investor and climate financier Tom Steyer, clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, social impact founder Charlot Magayi and biotech CEO Ester Baiget —this year’s honorees prove how breakthrough ideas and targeted investment are continuing to deliver measurable progress. As Steyer puts it, “When the sustainable choice is also the smart choice, the future becomes obvious. What’s left is the courage to deliver it.”

Read about our honorees here

The Big Read

Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes

Meet The Landscape Architect Behind China’s Sponge Cities

In July 2012, a massive flash flood struck Beijing as rainfall in the Chinese capital caused the nearby Juma River to overflow its banks. In less than 24 hours, nearly 60,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes and 79 people died. Damages to the city were estimated at around $1.6 billion.

That flood and others like it the same year spurred the Chinese government to pursue new flood control strategies, among them the so-called “sponge city” which uses green spaces to absorb and retain rainwater. It’s a dramatically different approach than building large-scale water diversion infrastructure like levees and concrete, and was pioneered by Kongjian Yu, 62, the founder of landscape architecture firm Turenscape.

Conventional flood strategies, Yu said, “accumulate water, speed up water and fight against water.” By contrast, he designs landscapes that “capture water, slow down water and embrace water.” These same green spaces also help to cool down cities, which see higher temperatures than their surrounding regions because of the prevalence of asphalt and concrete, and to recycle rainwater for local uses.

In 2015, China made sponge cities a national policy–in large part at the urging of Yu, who made hundreds of presentations to Chinese officials over the years. His firm had already proved the concept in cities like Jinhua, where his firm replaced a flood wall with its own landscaping, resulting in improved stormwater control. It launched a series of small-scale pilot projects in dozens of cities, and set standards for local regions to adopt. The goal is for 80% of cities to recycle 70% of their rainwater by 2030. According to the Chinese government, around 40,000 sponge city projects were completed by 2020, and that year saw an amount of rainwater recycled equivalent to about 20% of its total urban water supply. More than 70 cities in China have now begun sponge city initiatives, though issues with implementation and funding have hindered some and in most cities they have not scaled to the point where they can yet prevent extreme flooding events.

Read more here

Hot Topic

Vaness Butani, chief sustainability officer for Volvo Cars, on the push to scale up the use of recycled materials and production sustainability

The company has aggressive targets for reuse and recyclability in its vehicles. What’s your progress at this point?

We’re looking at how we make the car circular. It starts from the beginning with how we’re sourcing materials, both from an environmental perspective and from a social perspective; what kind of materials we’re sourcing, to the lifecycle management of batteries, and then what happens at the end.

Starting with some of our most recent cars, the EX 90, our flagship SUV, and our ES 90, which have a lot of recycled material in there and we’re on our way to more.

There’s 15% recycled content in the EX 90, and it features a battery passport. The battery passport is a QR code inside the door of the car. Basically you can see that QR code, scan it with your phone and … and you get a whole history and story about the battery telling you the health of the battery, where it comes from, the specific minerals inside there, where they come from as well, sourced back to the mine. It’s really trying to take a holistic approach there on how we are bringing good materials into the product. The ES 90 also has the battery passport.

Both of these cars are produced with 100% climate-neutral electricity or renewable energy and are designed to be recovered up to 95% through recycling and energy recovery. We’re working on some other things along with that, for example: mega-casting. When it comes to making the car we’ve got a lot of recycled material in there. Some of that will go into our mega-casting. Mega-casting is cool because it’s really a leap forward in efficiency and sustainability, where we take over 100 components, smaller components in the car’s floor structure, and replace them with one single aluminum part. That helps us to reduce the weight, improve the efficiency and extend the electric range, but also makes the production simpler. It shortens the supply chains and enhances our traceability. This also allows us to use much more recycled material and makes it much more recyclable at the end of life.

Also in our production, we’re reducing waste. I think it’s over 95% waste recovery from our production, so we’re not putting a lot of waste out. We’re making progress for sure.

Volvo Cars isn’t one of the giants of the auto world. What impact can the company have pushing these approaches?

I think because this is where we see we can make an impact. We may be small, but with the ambition that we have, the heritage we have, and also knowing that this is what is expected of us by our customers, by our stakeholders, we want to lead the way.

What Else We’re Reading

Why billionaire Wendy Schmidt is doubling down on climate science in the age of Trump (Forbes)

Sun Day: U.S. climate activists rallying for clean energy as federal policies work to undermine renewables and climate protections (The Guardian)

California isn’t backing down on offshore wind power despite Trump’s efforts to kill it (Los Angeles Times)

Exxon Mobil seeks U.S. political help to quash the European Union’s climate law (Reuters)

Young climate activists attempt to put the Trump administration’s energy agenda on trial in Montana (New York Times)

National Academy of Sciences rebuffs efforts by Trump’s EPA to undo climate regulations (Associated Press)

Trump’s war on wind power has one very big exception: The president’s sons are using scarce clean energy to mine for bitcoins (Mother Jones)

More From Forbes

ForbesInside The Effort To Save Hundreds Of Environmental Datasets Purged Under TrumpBy Marlowe StarlingForbesThis Startup Is Scaling Up A Low-Tech Way To Pull Massive Amounts Of Carbon From The AirBy Eduardo GarciaForbesInside Volvo’s Efforts To Build Recycled CarsBy Alan Ohnsman

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/current-climate/2025/09/22/these-50-people-are-leading-the-charge-on-sustainability/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation