These Altcoins Are Being Added To More Portfolios Than Ripple (XRP) In August 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 16:41
NEAR
NEAR$2.487-4.52%
RealLink
REAL$0.05862+3.22%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002099-5.74%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000497-4.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10062-0.49%
XRP
XRP$2.9303-2.88%

Ripple is a giant in the crypto space, but August 2025 is seeing a distinct shift. More investors are adding altcoins like Pengu and Layer Brett to their portfolios, challenging the dominance of Ripple and other legacy names. 

With Ethereum Layer 2 technology, Layer Brett delivers near-instant transactions and gas fees that cost pennies, while Ethereum Layer 1 and even Ripple can see fees spike to several dollars in periods of congestion.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Ripple

This technical advantage positions Layer Brett as both a Memecoin and a utility powerhouse. While Dogecoin, Bonk, and Pepe have built strong communities, their underlying blockchains face congestion and high costs. 

Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 solution gives it a real edge, allowing for massive scalability and seamless staking.

The XRP price and why altcoins like Pengu and Layer Brett are trending

The XRP price recently hit $3.23, and the market cap for Ripple stands at an impressive $192.48 billion. However, investors are increasingly hunting for the next 100x altcoin, and Layer Brett, Pengu, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are capturing that attention. The current presale price for $LBRETT is just $0.0044, making it a low-cap crypto gem for those seeking massive upside during the 2025 crypto bull run.

Pengu is also gaining traction, trading at $0.04 with a $2.27 billion market cap and solid DeFi integration. Yet, it is Layer Brett’s blend of meme energy and Layer 2 speed that is setting it apart from established competitors like Brett (original), Bonk, and Dogecoin.

Main selling points of Layer Brett:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: Fast, scalable, and ultra-low gas fees
  • 55,000% APY staking: Early buyers can stake via MetaMask or Trust Wallet
  • Presale access: $LBRETT available now at $0.0044 with over $700,000 already contributed
  • Community-first: Gamified staking, NFT rewards, and DAO governance on the roadmap

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett, Shiba Inu, and Bonk

Unlike Brett (original) or Shiba Inu, which have seen periods of high volatility and consolidation, Layer Brett is built for lasting utility. Bonk’s all-time high was $0.00005916, but recent months have brought a gradual decline and little innovation. Dogecoin, despite its $34.83 billion market cap, has seen no major upgrades or partnerships recently.

Layer Brett, in contrast, offers a transparent tokenomics model: 10 billion meme tokens in total, with 30% for presale, 25% for staking, and significant allocations for ecosystem rewards and development. Its staking rewards, at a headline 55,000% APY, dwarf those of virtually every major competitor, including Pepe and Pengu.

Why the crypto community is getting behind Layer Brett and Pengu

The current crypto landscape is fueled by FOMO keywords like best crypto to buy now, trending cryptocurrencies, and next big crypto. Community power is driving Layer Brett, Pengu, and even Brett (original) into thousands of new portfolios. Meme coin enthusiasts are also drawn by Layer Brett’s $1 million community rewards allocation and plans for DAO governance.

The buzz is real: Layer Brett’s presale success, low entry price, and Layer 2 technology are shifting attention away from established coins like Ripple, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin.

Conclusion: The best crypto presale opportunity in 2025

Layer Brett is still in presale, but this window will not last. With a much smaller market cap than XRP price, Shiba Inu, or Pengu, but with Ethereum Layer 2 power and meme-driven momentum, it is perfectly positioned for explosive growth. 

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/these-altcoins-are-being-added-to-more-portfolios-than-ripple-xrp-in-august-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
