These Altcoins Must Be Tracked in the New Week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 05:05
Solana
SOL$207.32+3.46%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19493+1.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001627+2.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01279+2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-12.01%

Cryptocurrency analyst The DeFi Investor has shared the altcoins to watch closely this week. The analyst noted that significant developments between September 9th and 10th could increase market activity.

Here’s the analyst’s weekly watchlist:

  • Solana (SOL): SOL Strategies will become the first Solana treasury company to list on Nasdaq on September 9.
  • Resolv (RESOLV): The Resolv S2 points program will end on September 9th.
  • Ethena (ENA): StablecoinX will begin purchasing $5-10 million worth of ENA every day.
  • Linea (LINEA): Linea’s token generation event (TGE) will take place on September 10.
  • Home (HOME): DeFi App will announce the “1000 HOME bonus for everyone” campaign next week.
  • Polkadot (DOT): A major product launch is scheduled for September 8th (details not yet released).
  • Falcon Finance (Falcon): A major joint announcement with WorldLibertyFi is planned.
  • Dogecoin (DOGE): It is said that the first Dogecoin ETF fund in the US may be launched next week.
  • Sonic (S): 5.02% of Sonic’s S token supply will unlock on September 9th.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/these-altcoins-must-be-tracked-in-the-new-week/

