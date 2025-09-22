The post ‘These Fiat Arguments Regarding OP_RETURN Need to Go’ — Jimmy Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality. Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said: “The idea that spam is difficult to define, and because of this ambiguity, we shouldn’t be making any distinctions at all in the software, is a time-wasting argument from fiat politics where you pretend not to know the obvious, so the actual debate can never get off the ground — the non-monetary uses of Bitcoin are spam. You can argue whether that’s something desirable or not, but saying you can’t define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued. The pull request for removing the OP_Return limit was highly unpopular with the Bitcoin community, but was pushed through regardless. Source: GitHub The OP_Return debate has raged on for nearly six months, and is reminiscent of the Bitcoin block size wars that took place between 2015 and 2017, which eventually resulted in a hard fork of the Bitcoin protocol that spawned Bitcoin Cash (BCH), leading some in the Bitcoin community to speculate if the OP_Return wars will result in a similar split. Related: Taproot creators didn’t foresee its ‘trolling value’ — Bitcoin dev Node runners vote with their feet in historic exodus to Bitcoin Knots The decision by Bitcoin Core devs to unilaterally blow open the OP_Return data limit has left the Bitcoin community divided and driven record numbers of… The post ‘These Fiat Arguments Regarding OP_RETURN Need to Go’ — Jimmy Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality. Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said: “The idea that spam is difficult to define, and because of this ambiguity, we shouldn’t be making any distinctions at all in the software, is a time-wasting argument from fiat politics where you pretend not to know the obvious, so the actual debate can never get off the ground — the non-monetary uses of Bitcoin are spam. You can argue whether that’s something desirable or not, but saying you can’t define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued. The pull request for removing the OP_Return limit was highly unpopular with the Bitcoin community, but was pushed through regardless. Source: GitHub The OP_Return debate has raged on for nearly six months, and is reminiscent of the Bitcoin block size wars that took place between 2015 and 2017, which eventually resulted in a hard fork of the Bitcoin protocol that spawned Bitcoin Cash (BCH), leading some in the Bitcoin community to speculate if the OP_Return wars will result in a similar split. Related: Taproot creators didn’t foresee its ‘trolling value’ — Bitcoin dev Node runners vote with their feet in historic exodus to Bitcoin Knots The decision by Bitcoin Core devs to unilaterally blow open the OP_Return data limit has left the Bitcoin community divided and driven record numbers of…

‘These Fiat Arguments Regarding OP_RETURN Need to Go’ — Jimmy Song

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 09:54
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$588.3-1.83%
Threshold
T$0.01601-3.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-1.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06179-1.63%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00178462-3.64%

Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality.

Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said:

You can argue whether that’s something desirable or not, but saying you can’t define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued.

The pull request for removing the OP_Return limit was highly unpopular with the Bitcoin community, but was pushed through regardless. Source: GitHub

The OP_Return debate has raged on for nearly six months, and is reminiscent of the Bitcoin block size wars that took place between 2015 and 2017, which eventually resulted in a hard fork of the Bitcoin protocol that spawned Bitcoin Cash (BCH), leading some in the Bitcoin community to speculate if the OP_Return wars will result in a similar split.

Related: Taproot creators didn’t foresee its ‘trolling value’ — Bitcoin dev

Node runners vote with their feet in historic exodus to Bitcoin Knots

The decision by Bitcoin Core devs to unilaterally blow open the OP_Return data limit has left the Bitcoin community divided and driven record numbers of Bitcoin node runners to Bitcoin Knots, an alternative implementation of the Bitcoin node software.

This surge in nodes running Bitcoin Knots, which now account for about 20% of the network, compared to about 1% in 2024, represents a near-vertical leap in just nine months.

A breakdown of the different node software implementations on the Bitcoin network. Source: Coin Dance

Knots allows node runners to enforce strict data size limits, which proponents argue is necessary to preserve the decentralization of the Bitcoin protocol.

The Bitcoin ledger has generated about 680 gigabytes of data since the inception of the decentralized protocol in 2009, thanks to the simple architecture of Bitcoin and strict data limits.

Bitcoin’s low data storage requirements allow anyone to run a node on retail computer hardware for as little as $300, democratizing access and ensuring maximum decentralization.

For comparison, higher-throughput blockchain networks and smart contract platforms, which generate far more data, can cost tens of thousands of dollars to run and require specialized commercial hardware, meaning only wealthy investors and large corporations can run nodes and enforce the consensus rules of those protocols.

Robust hardware requirements translate into increased centralization of a blockchain protocol and a heightened risk that a few nodes can collude to alter the consensus rules or reverse transactions.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/jimmy-song-slams-bitcoin-core-fiat-mentality-op-return?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

The post China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case. After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement. He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics. Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security,” Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings. Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, “We haven’t decided that but it looks to me, and I’m speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that.” A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has…
MemeCore
M$2.46619-2.56%
Threshold
T$0.01601-3.20%
Union
U$0.012975+5.74%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:08
Partager
Trump’s AI And Crypto Czar Under New Investigation By Senator Warren

Trump’s AI And Crypto Czar Under New Investigation By Senator Warren

Venture capitalist David Sacks, appointed by President Donald Trump as the administration’s artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto czar, is facing increased scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers regarding his tenure in the White House.  Although it was originally intended to be a brief assignment, concerns have emerged that Sacks may have exceeded the 130-day limit imposed on […]
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003773+12.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.244-2.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1384-4.22%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 14:00
Partager
MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

The post MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale of MAGACOIN FINANCE has now crossed $14 million, sparking comparisons with the early days of Shiba Inu. Analysts argue that just as SHIB’s initial momentum led to historic highs, MAGACOIN FINANCE could follow a similar trajectory, with hourly price increases and growing whale activity making it a hot topic. MAGACOIN Presale Frenzy Crosses $14 Million Momentum around MAGACOIN FINANCE has reached a tipping point. With over thousands investors already on board, the altcoin is outpacing expectations. It has seen investment of over $14 million amid the ongoing rush. Unlike many projects that dip after an initial wave, MAGACOIN has shown a one-way climb, fueling urgency among traders. The presale structure adds further fuel. Early buyers gain the advantage of an increasing price model, where tokens get more expensive as each stage passes. With whales already positioning ahead of exchange listings, retail investors are rushing to secure allocations before liquidity events drive valuations higher. For many, this is being labeled the best crypto to buy in 2025 as the window to catch it early narrows. Lessons From Shiba Inu ICO Days The comparison to Shiba Inu (SHIB) comes from history. When SHIB launched in mid-2020, its creator Ryoshi sent 505 trillion SHIB tokens — nearly half the supply — to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin’s later decisions shaped SHIB’s story. He donated over 50 trillion SHIB (worth $1 billion) to India’s COVID-19 relief fund and burned 410 trillion SHIB tokens (valued at $6 billion at the time) by sending them to a dead address. This event created scarcity and helped push SHIB to its record high within months. Analysts now note that MAGACOIN FINANCE, with its fair launch and zero VC involvement, may be entering its own pivotal phase — echoing how SHIB went from obscurity to one of…
1
1$0.0089+3.75%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001246-4.00%
GET
GET$0.006337-18.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

Trump’s AI And Crypto Czar Under New Investigation By Senator Warren

MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

China’s Car, America’s Currency (USDT) — Why Stablecoins Keep the Dollar in the Driver’s Seat

0G Labs' mainnet "Aristotle" officially launched