These Tiny Bees Just Changed the Way We Think About AI Models

4. Results and Discussion

\ Our initial model selection (Table 1), demonstrates these models’ ability to re-id reed bees over a short 4 hour period.

\

\ For comprehensive analysis using all datasets, we chose models with Accuracy > 0.40 (and F1 score > 0.35), seven in total (unshaded in Table 1). Notably, the mnasnet0_75, a very small network with only 1.91M parameters, outperformed many of its larger counterparts. This suggests that smaller models that are practical for their training and inference speed may be useful and underscores the need to consider a range of network architectures for suitability in specific domains. The regnet and mnasnet architectures demonstrated superior performance for our problem.

\ The comparative assessment of re- and retro-id across our five day experiment for all seven models appears in Table 2 while Figure 2 demonstrates re- and retro-id accuracy of the top performing model (regnety32gf). We found a decline in day-to-day re-id accuracy for all models, consistent with findings from [16]. A similar trend was observed in retro-id for almost all of the models, as demonstrated by the sparkline graphs in the Table 2. Additionally, a two-tailed t-test of the mean accuracies across the days revealed no significant difference in the trends of re- and retro-id average accuracies (t-Stat=0.725, p=0.495) for our reed bee dataset, thus confirming our initial hypothesis.

\ Retro-id of animal subjects after the fact, and tracking their appearances back through an experiment, can offer a more efficient approach than the conventional chronological re-id. This might be the case when many insects fail to complete a study or when only a few exhibit a target behaviour. For instance, if we were monitoring honeybee hives for bees returning with a specific pollen colour [17] indicative of an invasive weed [1, 10], not many arrivals would be expected to meet our criteria from the thousands of departures each day. Yet if a bee does arrive meeting our criterion, we might like to establish when she departed to estimate her travel time/distance, or even identify from the dance she watched on the honeycomb which direction she is likely to have flown [22, 23]. Trying to id every insect of the large number that leaves the hive, then re-id them again as they return is infeasible and unnecessary. Our retro-id approach would be suitable in this application. Similarly, reed bees share nests and interact semi-socially, making individual identification in natural settings over long periods of time difficult. Using retro-id we only need to annotate data and train algorithms to recognise reed bees that last the full length of an experiment, which would in turn allow us to track complex behaviour and help us understand how often and for how long reed bees forage.

\ Combining re-id and retro-id provides flexibility to conduct analyses in both temporal directions. Since accuracy decreases gradually as we move away from the training day, if it’s possible to identify an individual of interest midway through an experiment, it would also be advantageous to train models on data from that day. We could then apply both retro- and re-id to potentially reduce the impacts of poor identification performance at temporal extremes.

\ Domain adaptation [9] is another interesting approach for re-identification that treats changes in appearance over a long period of time as a domain shift. Networks that can find and learn domain-invariant features can be trained as effective re-identification models [16], an approach worth exploring in the future for retro-identification as well.

\ Overall, our results suggest that retro-identification is a viable and valuable alternative to re-id for longitudinal studies. It is especially helpful when there is an expectation of high subject attrition or late identification of key subjects. Retro-identification is resource-efficient as it allows users to conduct data annotation and model training only on individual experimental subjects of known interest.

5. Conclusion

In this study, we examined the applicability of retro-identification, a conceptual approach and practical, simple technique that identifies past occurrences of experimental subjects in archival image data, in contrast to previous forward-looking re-identification approaches. To demonstrate the approach, we developed a challenging reed bee re-identification dataset of 15 individuals recorded over 5 days. From a pool of 17 transfer learning-based image classification models, 7 were selected for analysis based on their performance on training and test datasets captured over a short 4-hour time frame. Subsequently, we trained the top7 models on Day 1 data, and evaluated their performance on long time frame data in the form of sequences of subsequent data from Day 2 to Day 5 data. And we did the reverse, training the models on Day 5 data and testing our approach by retro-identifying individuals back through the preceding days of data in the archive to Day 1. We found no statistical evidence of differences between re- and retro- identification accuracy, underscoring the potential of retro-identification in longitudinal studies to help manage the sometimes infeasible demands of forward re-identification on large numbers of experimental test subjects, many of whom may ultimately not contribute any useful data to an experimental outcome.

\

\