These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning

2025/09/27 19:49
A pair of United States lawmakers sold shares in Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE), just days before President Donald Trump made controversial remarks linking the painkiller to autism.

According to congressional financial disclosures, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse reported a full sale of his Kenvue holdings, valued between $1,001 and $15,000, on August 28, 2025. 

Two days earlier, on August 26, Rep. Ro Khanna also sold Kenvue shares in the same value range. 

Interestingly, Khanna had only purchased Kenvue stock on August 4, 2025, suggesting a quick reversal of position.

Less than a month later, on September 22, Trump publicly urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, claiming that prenatal acetaminophen use could increase autism risk. 

The announcement sparked backlash from health authorities and drew international condemnation, while bringing renewed attention to Kenvue, which manufactures Tylenol following its 2023 spin-off from Johnson & Johnson.

Notably, the company has denied any connection, citing scientific studies showing no link. 

Tylenol represents about 10% of Kenvue’s global sales and 15% of operating profits, leading analysts to note that even significant sales declines would have a limited impact on earnings.

KVUE stock analysis 

Meanwhile, KVUE shares have shown volatility, trading at $16.42 at the close of the last session, down more than 20% over the past month. The company’s market capitalization has also fallen by roughly $15 billion over the past two months.

KVUE one-month stock price chart. Source: Finbold

While there is currently no evidence that the lawmakers acted on insider information, the timing of their trades is likely to intensify scrutiny of congressional stock trading practices. 

This comes amid a broader push to ban individual stock trading by members of Congress.

The post These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/these-u-s-politicians-dumped-tylenol-maker-shares-before-trumps-autism-warning/

