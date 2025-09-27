Theta Capital Management Launches $200M Blockchain Fund Targeting 10-15 Investments

Amsterdam-based Theta Capital Management is seeking $200 million for its latest blockchain fund-of-funds targeting specialized crypto venture firms. The new vehicle, called Theta Blockchain Ventures V, will allocate capital to between 10 and 15 venture firms specializing in digital assets while targeting a 25% net internal rate of return, according to an investor deck obtained by Bloomberg. Founded in 2001, Theta shifted its focus to digital assets in 2018 and now manages approximately $1.2 billion. The fundraising effort comes despite challenging market conditions, with just $1.7 billion allocated to 21 crypto-focused venture funds in Q2 2025, according to Galaxy Digital data. How Theta Turned Crypto Bets Into Billion-Dollar Returns Theta recently closed a separate fundraising round of over $170 million. Across its prior five funds in the Theta Blockchain Ventures series, the manager has delivered a 32.7% net internal rate of return from January 2018 through December 2024. The firm’s portfolio includes marquee crypto venture capital firms such as Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Polychain Capital, and Dragonfly Capital. Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Ruud Smets, previously told Bloomberg that “crypto-native venture firms possess a sustainable edge beyond just getting exposure to the market.” He emphasized that “their early advantage and experience has compounded over time, making it hard for generalist VCs to compete in the early stages.” The fund-of-funds model allows institutional investors to gain diversified exposure to early-stage blockchain startups through established venture capital intermediaries. Theta has invested over $600 million in crypto-native venture capital funds since 2017, establishing itself as one of the largest institutional allocators in the blockchain industry. Crypto VC Faces Headwinds, But Pockets of Growth Emerge The fundraising effort comes during a challenging period for crypto venture investing, even as token prices have surged throughout 2025. According to Galaxy Digital research, increased interest in artificial intelligence has drawn attention away from crypto investing, while spot ETFs and treasury companies are competing for institutional investment dollars. However, recent data shows signs of selective recovery in certain segments, with Web3 startups raising $9.6 billion in Q2 despite deal counts dropping to multi-year lows. Infrastructure-focused sectors, such as validator networks, mining operations, and compute networks, have attracted the highest median round sizes in recent quarters. Outlier Ventures data has also shown that crypto infrastructure startups secured a median round of $112 million, followed by mining and validation at $83 million. Meanwhile, private token sales raised $410 million across just 15 deals in Q2, marking the strongest private performance since 2021, driven by strategic treasury deals and rollup ecosystem investments. Public token sales, however, fell 83% from the previous quarter to $134 million, as retail appetite waned. The United States also regained market dominance, capturing 47.8% of funds and 41.2% of completed deals, while the UK ranked second with nearly 23% of capital allocation. Geographically, this shift marks a return to traditional venture hubs, following Malta’s brief lead last quarter due to a single large sovereign fund investment. The broader macro environment continues to pressure crypto venture capital, with rising interest rates and shifts in allocator preferences directing institutional flows away from early-stage startup investments toward liquid, regulated instruments. Many institutional investors are now seeking crypto exposure through spot exchange-traded funds and digital asset treasury companies rather than venture capital commitments. Despite these challenges, Theta has shown continued institutional interest in specialized crypto investment strategies, and its new raise, if successful, would mark the firm’s sixth fund under the Blockchain Ventures series. The fund launch also coincides with other notable fundraising efforts in the space, including Maven 11’s pursuit of $100 million for its third crypto venture fund and Pure Crypto’s preparation for a fourth fund following nearly 1,000% returns since 2018Amsterdam-based Theta Capital Management is seeking $200 million for its latest blockchain fund-of-funds targeting specialized crypto venture firms. The new vehicle, called Theta Blockchain Ventures V, will allocate capital to between 10 and 15 venture firms specializing in digital assets while targeting a 25% net internal rate of return, according to an investor deck obtained by Bloomberg. Founded in 2001, Theta shifted its focus to digital assets in 2018 and now manages approximately $1.2 billion. The fundraising effort comes despite challenging market conditions, with just $1.7 billion allocated to 21 crypto-focused venture funds in Q2 2025, according to Galaxy Digital data. How Theta Turned Crypto Bets Into Billion-Dollar Returns Theta recently closed a separate fundraising round of over $170 million. Across its prior five funds in the Theta Blockchain Ventures series, the manager has delivered a 32.7% net internal rate of return from January 2018 through December 2024. The firm’s portfolio includes marquee crypto venture capital firms such as Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Polychain Capital, and Dragonfly Capital. Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Ruud Smets, previously told Bloomberg that “crypto-native venture firms possess a sustainable edge beyond just getting exposure to the market.” He emphasized that “their early advantage and experience has compounded over time, making it hard for generalist VCs to compete in the early stages.” The fund-of-funds model allows institutional investors to gain diversified exposure to early-stage blockchain startups through established venture capital intermediaries. Theta has invested over $600 million in crypto-native venture capital funds since 2017, establishing itself as one of the largest institutional allocators in the blockchain industry. Crypto VC Faces Headwinds, But Pockets of Growth Emerge The fundraising effort comes during a challenging period for crypto venture investing, even as token prices have surged throughout 2025. According to Galaxy Digital research, increased interest in artificial intelligence has drawn attention away from crypto investing, while spot ETFs and treasury companies are competing for institutional investment dollars. However, recent data shows signs of selective recovery in certain segments, with Web3 startups raising $9.6 billion in Q2 despite deal counts dropping to multi-year lows. Infrastructure-focused sectors, such as validator networks, mining operations, and compute networks, have attracted the highest median round sizes in recent quarters. Outlier Ventures data has also shown that crypto infrastructure startups secured a median round of $112 million, followed by mining and validation at $83 million. Meanwhile, private token sales raised $410 million across just 15 deals in Q2, marking the strongest private performance since 2021, driven by strategic treasury deals and rollup ecosystem investments. Public token sales, however, fell 83% from the previous quarter to $134 million, as retail appetite waned. The United States also regained market dominance, capturing 47.8% of funds and 41.2% of completed deals, while the UK ranked second with nearly 23% of capital allocation. Geographically, this shift marks a return to traditional venture hubs, following Malta’s brief lead last quarter due to a single large sovereign fund investment. The broader macro environment continues to pressure crypto venture capital, with rising interest rates and shifts in allocator preferences directing institutional flows away from early-stage startup investments toward liquid, regulated instruments. Many institutional investors are now seeking crypto exposure through spot exchange-traded funds and digital asset treasury companies rather than venture capital commitments. Despite these challenges, Theta has shown continued institutional interest in specialized crypto investment strategies, and its new raise, if successful, would mark the firm’s sixth fund under the Blockchain Ventures series. The fund launch also coincides with other notable fundraising efforts in the space, including Maven 11’s pursuit of $100 million for its third crypto venture fund and Pure Crypto’s preparation for a fourth fund following nearly 1,000% returns since 2018

Theta Capital Management Launches $200M Blockchain Fund Targeting 10-15 Investments

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/27 04:29
FUND
FUND$0.0188-18.22%

Amsterdam-based Theta Capital Management is seeking $200 million for its latest blockchain fund-of-funds targeting specialized crypto venture firms.

The new vehicle, called Theta Blockchain Ventures V, will allocate capital to between 10 and 15 venture firms specializing in digital assets while targeting a 25% net internal rate of return, according to an investor deck obtained by Bloomberg.

Founded in 2001, Theta shifted its focus to digital assets in 2018 and now manages approximately $1.2 billion.

The fundraising effort comes despite challenging market conditions, with just $1.7 billion allocated to 21 crypto-focused venture funds in Q2 2025, according to Galaxy Digital data.

How Theta Turned Crypto Bets Into Billion-Dollar Returns

Theta recently closed a separate fundraising round of over $170 million.

Across its prior five funds in the Theta Blockchain Ventures series, the manager has delivered a 32.7% net internal rate of return from January 2018 through December 2024.

The firm’s portfolio includes marquee crypto venture capital firms such as Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Polychain Capital, and Dragonfly Capital.

Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Ruud Smets, previously told Bloomberg that “crypto-native venture firms possess a sustainable edge beyond just getting exposure to the market.”

He emphasized that “their early advantage and experience has compounded over time, making it hard for generalist VCs to compete in the early stages.”

The fund-of-funds model allows institutional investors to gain diversified exposure to early-stage blockchain startups through established venture capital intermediaries.

Theta has invested over $600 million in crypto-native venture capital funds since 2017, establishing itself as one of the largest institutional allocators in the blockchain industry.

Crypto VC Faces Headwinds, But Pockets of Growth Emerge

The fundraising effort comes during a challenging period for crypto venture investing, even as token prices have surged throughout 2025.

According to Galaxy Digital research, increased interest in artificial intelligence has drawn attention away from crypto investing, while spot ETFs and treasury companies are competing for institutional investment dollars.

However, recent data shows signs of selective recovery in certain segments, with Web3 startups raising $9.6 billion in Q2 despite deal counts dropping to multi-year lows.

Infrastructure-focused sectors, such as validator networks, mining operations, and compute networks, have attracted the highest median round sizes in recent quarters.

Outlier Ventures data has also shown that crypto infrastructure startups secured a median round of $112 million, followed by mining and validation at $83 million.

Meanwhile, private token sales raised $410 million across just 15 deals in Q2, marking the strongest private performance since 2021, driven by strategic treasury deals and rollup ecosystem investments.

Public token sales, however, fell 83% from the previous quarter to $134 million, as retail appetite waned.

The United States also regained market dominance, capturing 47.8% of funds and 41.2% of completed deals, while the UK ranked second with nearly 23% of capital allocation.

Geographically, this shift marks a return to traditional venture hubs, following Malta’s brief lead last quarter due to a single large sovereign fund investment.

The broader macro environment continues to pressure crypto venture capital, with rising interest rates and shifts in allocator preferences directing institutional flows away from early-stage startup investments toward liquid, regulated instruments.

Many institutional investors are now seeking crypto exposure through spot exchange-traded funds and digital asset treasury companies rather than venture capital commitments.

Despite these challenges, Theta has shown continued institutional interest in specialized crypto investment strategies, and its new raise, if successful, would mark the firm’s sixth fund under the Blockchain Ventures series.

The fund launch also coincides with other notable fundraising efforts in the space, including Maven 11’s pursuit of $100 million for its third crypto venture fund and Pure Crypto’s preparation for a fourth fund following nearly 1,000% returns since 2018.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012403-26.89%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03305+5.32%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.014111+12.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.010414-1.93%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9546+5.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.591+1.17%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001226+1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012403-26.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1118+1.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run