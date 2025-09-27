Theta Capital Seeks to Raise $200M Through New Blockchain Investment Fund: Bloomberg

Theta Capital Management seeks to raise $200 million through a new fundraising vehicle, Theta Blockchain Ventures V.

According to a report from Bloomberg Law, the new fund is intended to be a “fund of funds.” Theta Capital plans to invest in up to 15 venture capital firms specializing in digital assets, reportedly targeting a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 25%.

Not to be confused with California-based Theta Labs, Theta Capital is an Amsterdam-based financial services and fintech company focused on investment management. It’s considered an early adopter in the blockchain space among TradFi firms having embraced digital asset technology as far back as 2017.

Theta Capital has worked with clients such as Coinfund, Pantera, Polychain Capital, Castle Island Ventures, and Dragonfly. It reportedly has approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management.

Growing Investment Activity in Blockchain Space

The firm’s current fundraising effort, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, seeks to add an additional $200 million to its total funds raised after five previous rounds. Beginning with “Theta Blockchain Ventures 0,” the firm has raised $860 million across these rounds, of which $600 million has been allocated so far, according to its website.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain investments have seen a resurgence throughout 2025 with multiple firms entering the space from both the TradFi and digital asset management sectors.

Anchorage Digital, for example, recently launched an investment arm focused on early-stage onchain protocols. As Coinspeaker reported in August, the three-billion-dollar unicorn finance firm has achieved a 516% valuation growth since founding while raising approximately $487 million across multiple funding rounds.

According to the press release, Anchorage Digital said it intends to offer full spectrum services for its investment clients with the intent to form a “full partnership.”

next

The post Theta Capital Seeks to Raise $200M Through New Blockchain Investment Fund: Bloomberg appeared first on Coinspeaker.